Motorola is offering steep discounts on its phones for Prime Day
Prime Day is here, and there’s no shortage of great deals on offer for Prime members. Motorola is also getting in on the action today, bringing a slew of discounted smartphones to the table.
One of the most noteworthy deals of them all is the 2022 Motorola Moto G 5G, which has received a 53% price cut to $189.99. That’s a good amount of phone for the price, bringing a 5,000mAh battery, 256GB of storage, and a water-repellent design.
Looking for a high-end Motorola phone with a significant discount? Then the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 is also worth a look, coming in at just $499.99. Last year’s high-end device brings a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 4,800mAh battery, a 144Hz OLED screen, and support for wireless charging.
The company is also offering discounts on a few 2023 models, with even the ThinkPhone getting a price cut from $699.99 to $594.99. This handset brings a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, an IP68 design, a 5,000mAh battery with wireless charging, and a dedicated shortcut key.
You can view the full list of discounted Motorola phones below:
- Motorola Moto G 5G for $189.99 ($210 off)
- Motorola Edge Plus 2022 for $499.99 ($229.89 off)
- Motorola Edge Plus 2023 for $699.99 ($100 off)
- Motorola Edge 2022 for $349.99 ($250 off)
- Motorola Moto G Pure 2021 for $99.99 ($60 off)
- Motorola Moto G Power 2022 for $129.99 ($120 off)
- Motorola Moto G Power 2023 for $249.99 ($50 off)
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 for $239.99 ($105 off)
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 for $299.99 ($100 off)
- Motorola ThinkPhone for $594.99 ($105 off)
It’s worth noting that you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of these deals, but you can always opt for a 30-day free trial and cancel afterward.