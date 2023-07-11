Motorola is offering steep discounts on its phones for Prime Day

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Prime Day is here, and there’s no shortage of great deals on offer for Prime members. Motorola is also getting in on the action today, bringing a slew of discounted smartphones to the table.

One of the most noteworthy deals of them all is the 2022 Motorola Moto G 5G, which has received a 53% price cut to $189.99. That’s a good amount of phone for the price, bringing a 5,000mAh battery, 256GB of storage, and a water-repellent design. Motorola Moto G 5G for $189.99 ($210 off)

Looking for a high-end Motorola phone with a significant discount? Then the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 is also worth a look, coming in at just $499.99. Last year’s high-end device brings a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 4,800mAh battery, a 144Hz OLED screen, and support for wireless charging.

The company is also offering discounts on a few 2023 models, with even the ThinkPhone getting a price cut from $699.99 to $594.99. This handset brings a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, an IP68 design, a 5,000mAh battery with wireless charging, and a dedicated shortcut key.

