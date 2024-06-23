Moto Tag certified: Motorola's first tracker to support Google's network?

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

TL;DR A filing for the Motorola Moto Tag has appeared on the FCC database.

This tracker could be Motorola’s first to support Google’s Find My Device network.

The tag supports Bluetooth and UWB, while running on a standard watch battery.

Google launched its Find My Device network earlier this year, and several brands have already chipped in with tracking tags. It looks like Motorola’s offering is a step closer to release with a new regulatory filing.

The Motorola Moto Tag was listed by the FCC today (h/t: IT Home), and it supports Bluetooth LE and UWB connectivity. The latter feature means that you can expect more fine-tuned, granular tracking support compared to a Bluetooth-only tracker.

This filing also reveals that the tracker, which has the model number XT2445-1, runs on a standard watch battery (CR2032). That means sourcing replacement batteries shouldn’t be a problem.

The listing doesn’t confirm whether this device will support Google’s Find My Device network. However, the search colossus previously noted that Motorola would offer a compatible tracker later this year. So it stands to reason that the Moto Tag is the product in question.

There’s no official word on a launch date just yet, but the company is holding a launch event on June 25. Motorola is expected to unveil its Razr 2024 foldable phones, but we’re guessing it could also reveal the Moto Tag on the day.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments