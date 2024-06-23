Search results for

Moto Tag certified: Motorola's first tracker to support Google's network?

Google said Motorola would launch a tag compatible with Find My Device. Is this it?
Published on8 hours ago

The Motorola logo at MWC 2023.
Ryan McLeod / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • A filing for the Motorola Moto Tag has appeared on the FCC database.
  • This tracker could be Motorola’s first to support Google’s Find My Device network.
  • The tag supports Bluetooth and UWB, while running on a standard watch battery.

Google launched its Find My Device network earlier this year, and several brands have already chipped in with tracking tags. It looks like Motorola’s offering is a step closer to release with a new regulatory filing.

The Motorola Moto Tag was listed by the FCC today (h/t: IT Home), and it supports Bluetooth LE and UWB connectivity. The latter feature means that you can expect more fine-tuned, granular tracking support compared to a Bluetooth-only tracker.

Moto Tag FCC connectivity features
FCC

This filing also reveals that the tracker, which has the model number XT2445-1, runs on a standard watch battery (CR2032). That means sourcing replacement batteries shouldn’t be a problem.

Moto Tag FCC filing battery
FCC

The listing doesn’t confirm whether this device will support Google’s Find My Device network. However, the search colossus previously noted that Motorola would offer a compatible tracker later this year. So it stands to reason that the Moto Tag is the product in question.

There’s no official word on a launch date just yet, but the company is holding a launch event on June 25. Motorola is expected to unveil its Razr 2024 foldable phones, but we’re guessing it could also reveal the Moto Tag on the day.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

