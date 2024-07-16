Motorola Moto G problems and how to fix them

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Moto G was first released eight years ago and offered an impressive affordable option for Android users. The Moto G series has grown and multiplied since then. In 2024, there are plenty of options to choose from. Want a stylus? The Moto G Stylus series is perfect for anyone who doesn’t want to splurge on an expensive Samsung device. The Moto G Power series offers impressive multi-day battery life, and the Moto G Lite and G Play are perfect for anyone looking for an ultra-affordable smartphone. Unfortunately, with every new generation comes a new set of Moto G bugs and glitches. But we’re here to help! Here’s a look at some common Moto G problems and how to fix them.

In this roundup, we will focus on the most recent Motorola G-series releases like the Motorola Moto G 5G, Moto G Stylus 5G, Moto G Power 5G, and their predecessors, going back to the Moto G7 series.

Can’t wipe cache partition through Recovery Mode

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Some Moto G users can’t find a way to wipe the system cache partition after going into recovery mode. Unfortunately, this is a feature and not a bug. The option isn’t available for recent Motorola smartphones.

Potential solutions: You can still clear the cache of individual apps. Go to Settings > Apps > See all apps and select the app you want. Tap on Storage & cache, and then tap on Clear cache . If you’re clearing the cache as a troubleshooting step, you might want to also Clear data .

and select the app you want. Tap on and then tap on . If you’re clearing the cache as a troubleshooting step, you might want to also . Motorola recommends using the Files by Google app to clear the app cache. Open the app, tap on the Clean tab, and go through all suggestions. It’s an excellent app to use if you want to free up some storage space.

Moto G mic or speakers not working

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Some Moto G owners face problems with the mic or speaker not working during calls or when using them with other apps during video calls.

Potential solutions: If you’re having an issue with connectivity during calls, try resetting the network settings. On your Moto G phone, go to Settings > System > Reset options > Reset Wi-Fi, mobile & Bluetooth > Reset settings and select Reset settings .

and select . It could be a hardware issue. Open the Device Help app (Device Care on some devices) and go to Device diagnosis > Hardware test > Full test. It will tell you the functional status of all the hardware on the phone, like the mic and speakers. It’s best to run a diagnostics test in Safe Mode (instructions are in the Guide section below) to confirm an app isn’t causing the issue.

Cannot screencast to a TV from Moto G

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Some Moto G users can’t cast content from their phone to a TV or Chromecast.

Potential solutions: Recent Motorola smartphones don’t support Miracast, so if you have an older TV, your only option is to use a Chromecast.

If you have a Chromecast or a TV with Chromecast built-in, ensure your phone and TV are on the same network. Some TVs don’t support 5GHz Wi-Fi. If you have a hybrid connection, you might want to decouple the two bands to make the link easier.

If your TV supports the feature, you can use Wi-Fi Direct to cast personal media. Since the setup process is slightly different depending on the TV brand, read through the user manual to see how to use Wi-Fi Direct.

OEM unlock not available/greyed out

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Many of Motorola’s Moto G smartphones are available directly from network carriers and MVNOs in particular. Unfortunately, this means that the phone might be locked to that carrier.

Potential solutions: First, ensure your Moto G phone meets the requirements to be unlocked. Carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, MetroPCS, and more have different requirements you have to meet before the phone is eligible. This usually involves having an active paid account for a minimum period.

Call your network carrier and get an unlock code if the device is eligible.

If the OEM Unlock button is greyed out, it is likely a network connection issue. Ensure that your phone is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data for at least 72 hours, and that will automatically fix the OEM Unlock toggle. After 72 hours, restart your phone. If the option still doesn’t show up, contact the network carrier. Some Moto G users found that having them lock the phone again worked.

Moto G performance issues

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Some Moto G users face various performance problems like apps freezing, random reboots, and the phone getting uncomfortably warm.

Potential solutions: A rogue app might be causing the issue. Boot the phone into Safe Mode and see if the issue persists. If it doesn’t, an app is a problem. Uninstall any recently installed or updated apps and see if the problem disappears.

Some users face performance issues after a major software update. In this case, what has worked for them is to perform a factory reset. Make sure you back up any critical files and data, though.

Try clearing the app cache and data if a particular app is getting stuck. Go to Settings >Apps >See all apps and tap on the app. Tap on Storage & cache and select Clear cache and Clear data . You can also try uninstalling and reinstalling the problematic app.

and tap on the app. Tap on and select and . You can also try uninstalling and reinstalling the problematic app. If your Moto G phone is overheating, go through the steps above to fix the problem. However, while the phone is running hot, it’s best to turn off the phone and let it cool down first. Take off the case if you have one, and keep it in a cool place and away from direct sunlight. Overheating can slow phones down, so it’s best to keep them as cool as possible.

Mobile payments are not working

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Some users have problems using mobile NFC payments with their Moto G devices. This is especially common after large updates.

Potential solutions: Remember that many Moto G smartphones in the US don’t come with NFC. Make sure you check the phone’s specs sheet before buying it if NFC payments are vital. You can also try importing an international version, but that will come with warranty issues.

If NFC payments stopped working, it might be because the device isn’t certified anymore. Open the Google Play Store , tap on the profile icon at the top right corner, and go to Settings > About . It will say so under Play Protect certification if it isn’t certified. Google removes Play Protect certification if the device is rooted, has an unlocked bootloader or custom ROM, or the device OEM didn’t approve the device.

, tap on the at the top right corner, and go to . It will say so under if it isn’t certified. Google removes Play Protect certification if the device is rooted, has an unlocked bootloader or custom ROM, or the device OEM didn’t approve the device. Motorola is aware of the issue and is actively working to fix the problem where the device is losing Play Protect certification after a major software update.

Clear the app cache and data if you’re running into an issue with a particular app like Google Pay. Go to Settings >Apps >See all apps and tap on the app. Tap on Storage & cache and select Clear cache and Clear data.

Android Auto problems

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Problems connecting to Android Auto are pretty standard with many phones, and the Moto G devices are no exception. In fact, Android Auto tends to be quite glitchy, overall.

Potential solutions: If you’ve set up your new phone by porting apps and settings over from an older device, there might be an issue with Android Auto. Find the Android Auto app in the Play Store and uninstall and reinstall it.

You can also try force-stopping the app. Go to Settings > Apps > See all apps > Android Auto , tap Force stop , and confirm by hitting OK . While you’re at it, tap on Storage & cache and select Clear cache and Clear data .

, tap , and confirm by hitting . While you’re at it, tap on and select and . Go through the Android Auto setup process again. “Forget” the device connection on your phone and the car and set it up again. If you’re having a problem getting Android Auto Wireless to work, it’s best to set up a wired connection first.

The phone might not automatically move to the correct setting when using a wired connection. Tap on the Android System notification in the notification panel and change it to Transferring files/Android Auto.

Delayed notifications on Moto G

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Some users are seeing a significant delay in receiving notifications. Notifications sometimes only show up when the app is open.

Potential solutions: Your notifications might be delayed because of the phone’s built-in battery optimization. Turn it off by going to Settings > Apps > See all apps and select the app. Tap on App battery usage and select Unrestricted .

and select the app. Tap on and select . Some Motorola devices also have a built-in app to make managing your apps easier. Open the Device Shield app, go to Background running, select the app, and tap on Allow running in the background. On the main app page, go to Apps auto-start and ensure that the apps in question are activated.

Moto G troubleshooting guides: Factory reset, boot into Safe Mode

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Note: If you’re running into significant Moto G problems and software issues, or the phone doesn’t work after you’ve rooted the device, you can try Lenovo’s Rescue and Smart Assistant app.

Factory reset Moto G using Recovery mode: Turn off the phone. Press and hold the volume down button and the power button simultaneously until the phone turns on. Use the volume buttons to navigate to Recovery mode and tap the power button to confirm. Go to Wipe data/factory reset using the volume buttons and press the power button to confirm. Let the process run. When finished, select Reboot System Now. Boot Moto G into Safe Mode: Press the power button while the phone is on. Touch and hold the Power off pop-up. Tap OK when the option to boot into Safe Mode appears. Reboot the phone to exit Safe Mode. If you still can’t get your Moto G to work, our best advice is that you contact Motorola support.

