Snag the Moto G Power 2025 for just $199.99, its lowest price ever

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

Grab a deal on the Motorola Moto G Power 2025 and enjoy fantastic features at an unbeatable price. Thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, this phone is now available for a mere $199.99, a considerable 33% off from its normal $299.99 price. The best part? It’s the lowest it has ever been. Buy the Motorola Moto G Power 2025 for only $199.99 (33% off)

If you’re a fan of big screens, then its 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate will not disappoint, providing large, crisp, and fluid visuals. The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, ensuring decent performance. With 8GB of RAM plus RAM-Boost virtual memory and 128GB of storage, expandable through a microSD card, you’ll have ample multitasking power and room for apps or media.

Photography lovers will cherish the 50MP main camera enhanced with optical image stabilization, along with an 8MP ultrawide lens. For sharp selfies, there’s a 16MP camera on the front. Keeping the device running is a robust 5,000mAh battery, capable of 30W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Remember that these offers are exclusive to Prime members, but you can always start a free 30-day trial if you’re not a member yet. This kind of deal doesn’t come by often, especially with the Moto G Power 2025 hitting its lowest price this year.

Follow