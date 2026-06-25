Motorola's tiny new Android Auto box missed its launch, but there's good news

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola has delayed the US launch of its MA2 wireless Android Auto adapter to November 2026.

The company says the $39.95 adapter will be stocked ahead of and throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season.

The MA2 succeeds the original MA1 with features like multipoint connectivity for two phones and wireless Android Auto over 5GHz Wi-Fi.

Back at MWC 2026, Motorola quietly showed off the MA2, its second-generation wireless Android Auto adapter. At the time, the company said the tiny black box would launch in May, with US availability following in Q3 2026 for around $40. That timeline has now changed.

Motorola has confirmed to Android Authority that the MA2’s US launch has been rescheduled for November 2026. The company says inventory will be available before and throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping period, positioning the adapter for the Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping season.

Motorola has also finalized pricing, confirming the MA2 will retail for $39.95 in the US.

What to expect from the Motorola MA2 wireless Android Auto adapter?

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The MA2 is the successor to Motorola’s original MA1, one of the first officially licensed wireless Android Auto adapters. Like its predecessor, the new adapter lets drivers convert a wired Android Auto connection into a wireless one, eliminating the need to plug in their phone every time they get in the car.

The biggest upgrade this time around is multipoint connectivity, allowing two phones to remain paired with the adapter simultaneously. Users can switch between connected devices with the press of a button, making the MA2 particularly useful for shared vehicles.

The adapter also features a physical power switch to prevent unwanted connections and battery drain in vehicles with always-on USB ports, an LED status indicator, and support for both USB-A and USB-C connections. Wireless Android Auto runs over 5GHz Wi-Fi, while Bluetooth handles pairing and automatic reconnection.

When it finally arrives, the MA2 should also be one of the more affordable branded wireless Android Auto adapters on the market. At $39.95, it’ll cost considerably less than competitors like the AAWireless TWO while still offering one of its headline features: multipoint phone support.

When we first reported on the MA2’s reveal at MWC, we got plenty of feedback from readers about the first-generation MA1. Many reported that the adapter worked well initially but failed after extended use, forcing them to switch to other Android Auto adapters or buy a replacement. With the MA2, we hope Motorola has finally put those durability concerns firmly in the rear-view mirror.

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