Motorola new flagship killer looks great, until you check its terrible update policy

Motorola

TL;DR Motorola’s latest flagship-killer phone will only receive two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

The phone has launched with Android 16 and is only guaranteed to receive updates through Android 18.

The short software commitment is a major weakness for a premium phone that costs £700 (~$947) in the UK and otherwise offers flagship-level hardware.

Motorola’s latest flagship-killer phone, the Edge 70 Max, checks almost every box you’d expect from a premium Android device. It packs Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip, a massive silicon-carbon battery, ultra-fast charging, Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charging, and high-end durability features. On paper, it looks like one of Motorola’s strongest value propositions in years.

Unfortunately, there’s one specification that significantly undermines the entire package — software support.

The fine print on Motorola’s UK product page reveals that the phone will receive two Android OS upgrades and up to three years of security updates, starting from its global launch.

“Includes 2 OS upgrades and up to 3 years of security updates starting from the global launch date. May vary by market, network provider, and/or model.”

Motorola

Since the phone ships with Android 16, it’s only guaranteed to receive Android 17 and Android 18 before OS updates stop. Security patches will also end after three years.

That’s a surprisingly weak commitment for a phone that costs £700 (~$947) in the UK, especially in 2026, when software support has become one of the biggest selling points for Android devices.

Several Android manufacturers now offer far longer support windows on similarly priced devices, and in some cases, cheaper ones. Seven years of Android and security updates have become increasingly common among flagship phones, while even many upper mid-range devices now promise four or more OS upgrades.

It’s a shame because the hardware itself makes a compelling case for the Edge 70 Max. The phone stands out with its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, enormous 7,100mAh battery, magnetic Qi2.2 charging, and premium build quality. But for many buyers, a software policy that effectively ends Android updates after Android 18 could be a dealbreaker.

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