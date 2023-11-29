It's not too late to save 42% on the new Motorola Edge (2023)

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Motorola has extended its holiday sale beyond Cyber Monday this year, which means there’s still time to take advantage of the standout deal on the new Motorola Edge (2023). Usually selling for $600, a massive 43% price drop gives you the chance to snap up the Android phone for just $349.99. Motorola Edge (2023) for $349.99 ($250 off)

That’s some discount, given that the handset literally only hit the shelves last month. There’s also a similarly impressive offer on its stablemate, with the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) on sale for just $599.99 ($200 off).

The Motorola Edge boasts a sleek design with a vegan leather back and an aluminum mid-frame, weighing just 168g. It’s both pleasing to the eye and also durable, thanks to its IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The phone features a stunning 6.6-inch curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The device’s camera setup includes a reliable 50MP primary rear camera with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide angle camera capable of macro photography. A 32MP front camera with autofocus ensures high-quality selfies.

The Motorola Edge deal can’t have long left to run, so catch it while you can via the widget above.

