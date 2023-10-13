The Motorola Edge 2023 gets a $100 price drop just days after launch

The release of the Google Pixel 8 has somewhat overshadowed that of another Android phone this week, but that might be a good thing. With the Motorola Edge (2023) playing second fiddle in terms of hype since its launch on Monday, you can already save $100 on the device. Motorola Edge (2023) for $499.99 ($100 off)

The fourth-gen Edge has the same retail price as its predecessor, which also got the same promotional discount on its unveiling last year. The price will likely revert to retail before long, so it’s a great time to be an early adopter of the 2023 model.

Motorola Edge (2023) Motorola Edge (2023) The new Motorola handset offers a 6.6-inch curved pOLED 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, 68W fast charging, and IP68 certification. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

This Motorola Edge (2023) is so new that we haven’t had a chance to review it yet, but it certainly looks the part. The mid-ranger features a 6.6-inch curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, it’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device also boasts a 4,400mAh battery that supports an impressive 68W TurboPower fast charging, as well as 15W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging. On the camera front, it offers a versatile 50MP primary rear camera and a 13MP ultrawide angle camera, along with a 32MP front-facing camera. It’s IP68 certified, making it as water- and dust-resistant as phones come.

