Motorola just picked this surprising alternative to Gemini Live's camera sharing

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Select Motorola phones will soon have Microsoft Copilot Vision baked into Moto AI.

The Gemini Live camera sharing alternative will be available in the coming week in the US, Mexico, the UK, and more markets.

The Copilot app will now be preinstalled on the brand’s latest phones.

Motorola’s approach to AI is a little more flexible than other brands, as it enlists the help of various AI partners like Perplexity, Meta, Google, and Microsoft. Despite its AI-by-committee method, it looks like the company is ready to double down on its partnership with Microsoft.

Motorola has announced that a couple of changes are coming to its phones. The first change is that users can expect the Microsoft Copilot app to come preinstalled on the company’s latest handsets. Second, Motorola is integrating Copilot Vision within Moto AI.

If you’re unfamiliar with Copilot Vision, it is essentially Microsoft’s version of Gemini Live camera sharing. By giving Copilot access to your camera lens, it can analyze your surroundings and answer any questions you may have. For example, if you were to point your phone toward a water bottle on your desk, you could ask Copilot what company made it, and it would give you an answer.

When this integration arrives, users will have to invoke the AI and allow it to access their camera or microphone. Motorola says the requirement to invoke Copilot is to give users privacy. The company also notes that a Copilot account will be needed to use the feature. However, users will be able to test the feature out without signing in.

Motorola states that Copilot Vision integration will be rolling out to devices with Moto AI in the coming week. It will be available in the US, as well as other select regions like the UK, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, and more. The full list of supported countries can be found at the bottom of the announcement.

Follow