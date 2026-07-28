Here are the new features spotted in Motorola's Android 17 beta

TL;DR Motorola expanded its Android 17 beta program to the Moto Edge 60 Pro for shortlisted community forum users.

User testing reveals new additions, including a Dynamic Island-style Live Updates feature around the camera cutout, a new Moto AI assistant named Qira, and significantly improved haptics.

Additional interface changes include resizable quick tiles, lock screen customizations, a Pixel UI-style volume slider, and HelloUI app drawer refinements.

Motorola expanded its Android 17 beta program to several devices several months ago, and the company has now extended it to even more phones. More recently, the company expanded the beta program to the Moto Edge 60 Pro in India, and users are now sharing what is new with Motorola’s Android 17 release so far.

Reddit user athulrox47 received the Android 17 beta on their Moto Edge 60 Pro and observed the following changes: New Dynamic Island

New quick tiles with the ability to change size

New icons for Wi-Fi, Cell network, and battery

New volume interface

New customisation options

New settings menu

Improved and stronger Haptics

Phone feels warmer than usual

Brand new Moto AI assistant named Qira

Cloud connection via Smart Connect

New notification management system Motorola’s official changelog for the Android 17 beta is unfortunately thin on details despite the 5GB update size, as we can see in this screenshot from Fanboy_Moto on X:

Fanboy_Moto goes into better detail for all the changes. According to them, Motorola’s Android 17 update brings major improvements to the phone’s haptics. Home screen icons are tinted now, the status bar gets new icons, and there’s also a “Classic Control Centre,” likely referring to the Pixel UI-like combined Notification Panel with Quick Settings shortcuts that needs a second swipe down to reveal the full Quick Settings panel.

Fanboy_Moto also notes that the update improves Live Updates. Based on our understanding, Live Updates previously adopted a Pixel-like style, where they would reside on the left side of the status bar. Now, Motorola has integrated Live Updates into the camera cutout in the middle, similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island and to how other Android brands are implementing their own versions of Live Updates.

Here’s the Live Updates (Dynamic Island of Moto) pic.twitter.com/9NHOvbpQnn It supports all the major apps I would use it for, will share more in-depth of it later https://t.co/YV1KSMgBsP — Harshvardhan Sahay (@Fanboy_Moto) July 24, 2026

The animation isn’t logical, though: the app minimizes to the bottom rather than minimizing into the Live Update around the camera cutout, and the Live Update then appears independently around the camera cutout.

In the video, we can also spot the Pixel UI-style volume slider.

Here are all the lock screen customizations, as shared by Fanboy_Moto on X:

Fanboy_Moto also mentions these changes for Motorola’s HelloUI app drawer: No MotoAI in the search bar

Better Background Blur

Folders now have a 3×3 grid instead of a 2×2 grid

Create folder button

Removed Apps Title

All apps are now tinted

Android 16 on Motorola Edge 60 Pro Android 17 beta on Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Wrapping it up, Fanoby_Moto also spotted the Landscape Stereo feature, as well as Android 16 features such as the battery health submenu and Android 16 QPR 2 features like Enhanced HDR brightness.

This Android 17 beta is currently limited to shortlisted users who registered through Motorola’s community forums. A broader regional rollout and expansion to additional Motorola models are expected as testing continues. Hopefully, Motorola also moves forward just as quickly with a stable Android 17 rollout, as users report that this build is working pretty well for a beta.

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