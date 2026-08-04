These Motorola phones are next in line for the Android 17 beta

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola has opened Android 17 beta testing to more Razr, Edge, and Moto G phones.

Earlier Motorola beta builds suggest UI changes, including new controls, lock screen clocks, and Live Updates.

Enrollment is limited and requires joining the Motorola Feedback Network through its community forums.

Android 17 has already been available on Pixel phones for several weeks, but owners of other Android devices are still waiting for their manufacturers to catch up. Motorola is making progress on that front, opening its Android 17 beta to a much wider selection of Razr, Edge, and Moto G phones.

Nokiamob spotted the new testing opportunities on Motorola’s community forums. The eligible phones include the Razr 70 Plus, Razr Plus 2026, the Edge 70 series, Moto G Power 2025 and 2026, Moto G 2025 and 2026, and Moto G Play 2026. Availability to sign up varies by device and region.

Owners need to join the Motorola Feedback Network and apply through the relevant forum post. Places are limited, so getting your name down doesn’t guarantee a spot.

Motorola hasn’t published a full changelog for this latest wave, but earlier Android 17 beta builds on its phones give us a good idea of what to expect. These have included a redesigned notification panel and control center, new lock screen clocks, updated volume controls, stronger haptics, tinted icons, and other interface changes.

A Live Updates pill has also appeared around the selfie camera cutout, while Qira AI branding has shown up in at least one earlier build. That said, these indicators from prior builds don’t necessarily mean that every newly eligible phone will get all of these additions.

As with any beta, you should know going in that bugs and performance problems are possible. Motorola recommends backing up your data and having at least 50% charge before installing.

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