Motorola confirms Android 16 is coming to these phones

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola has revealed which phones will get Android 16.

The list includes the Motorola Edge 40 Pro and higher, recent Moto G phones, and recent Razr foldables.

Unfortunately, many Moto G phones and the original ThinkPhone are missing from the list.

Google has just released Android 16, and we’re now waiting for Android phone makers to announce their own rollout plans. Motorola hasn’t announced a timeline for availability just yet, but it has revealed which phones will get Android 16.

YTechB tirelessly combed through Motorola’s website and put together a list of devices which are confirmed to get Android 16. You can check out the full list below.

Motorola Edge 2025

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Moto G Power 2025

Moto G 2025

Motorola G Stylus 2025

Moto G56 Moto G86

Moto G86 Power

Moto G85

Moto G75

Moto G55

Motorola Razr 2023

Motorola Razr Plus 2024

Motorola Razr 2025

Motorola Razr Plus 2025

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025

Motorola Razr 60

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50

ThinkPhone 25

Unfortunately, there are a few high-profile omissions here. This includes the original ThinkPhone, a variety of Moto G devices, and the low-end Moto E15. In saying so, Motorola’s budget phones typically get horrible OS update policies.

Motorola’s website also lists the Razr 2023 as getting Android 16, but not the Razr Plus 2023. I’m guessing some phones might not be listed because they haven’t received Android 15 just yet. So there’s still hope that devices like the ThinkPhone and Razr Plus 2023 will get Android 16.

Android 16 brings iOS-like Live Updates, an embedded photo picker, improved predictive back support, an Advanced Protection Mode, and anti-scammer protections during phone calls.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.