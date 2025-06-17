Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Motorola confirms Android 16 is coming to these phones
29 minutes ago
- Motorola has revealed which phones will get Android 16.
- The list includes the Motorola Edge 40 Pro and higher, recent Moto G phones, and recent Razr foldables.
- Unfortunately, many Moto G phones and the original ThinkPhone are missing from the list.
Google has just released Android 16, and we’re now waiting for Android phone makers to announce their own rollout plans. Motorola hasn’t announced a timeline for availability just yet, but it has revealed which phones will get Android 16.
YTechB tirelessly combed through Motorola’s website and put together a list of devices which are confirmed to get Android 16. You can check out the full list below.
- Motorola Edge 2025
- Motorola Edge 60 Pro
- Motorola Edge 60
- Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 60 Stylus
- Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 50 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50 Neo
- Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 50
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Moto G Power 2025
- Moto G 2025
- Motorola G Stylus 2025
- Moto G56
- Moto G86
- Moto G86 Power
- Moto G85
- Moto G75
- Moto G55
- Motorola Razr 2023
- Motorola Razr Plus 2024
- Motorola Razr 2025
- Motorola Razr Plus 2025
- Motorola Razr Ultra 2025
- Motorola Razr 60
- Motorola Razr 60 Ultra
- Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
- Motorola Razr 50
- ThinkPhone 25
Unfortunately, there are a few high-profile omissions here. This includes the original ThinkPhone, a variety of Moto G devices, and the low-end Moto E15. In saying so, Motorola’s budget phones typically get horrible OS update policies.
Motorola’s website also lists the Razr 2023 as getting Android 16, but not the Razr Plus 2023. I’m guessing some phones might not be listed because they haven’t received Android 15 just yet. So there’s still hope that devices like the ThinkPhone and Razr Plus 2023 will get Android 16.
Android 16 brings iOS-like Live Updates, an embedded photo picker, improved predictive back support, an Advanced Protection Mode, and anti-scammer protections during phone calls.