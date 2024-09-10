Motorola's first phone with 5 years of Android OS updates isn't a flagship

TL;DR Motorola has revealed that the new Edge 50 Neo phone will have five years of Android OS upgrades.

This is the company’s first phone to offer five years of Android updates.

Motorola offers three years of OS updates and four years of security patches for its best Android phones, but this tapers off significantly for the brand’s cheaper phones. Now, the company has revealed its first phone with five years of OS upgrades.

Motorola revealed that the Edge 50 Neo will launch in India on September 16, coming a few weeks after the European launch. But the phone’s Flipkart listing also notes that the handset will come with five years of Android OS updates and five years of security patches. Check out the screenshot below.

That’s a big step up from Motorola’s three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches for its flagship phones. This is also particularly impressive as the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is an upper mid-range phone rather than a flagship device, and Moto’s cheap phones often only get two Android updates and three years of security upgrades.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: What else does it offer? In any event, the new Motorola handset is a mix of mid-tier and high-end as far as features are concerned. Expect a mid-level Dimensity 7300 chip, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB of storage, a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED screen, a 4,310mAh battery, 68W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging.

The phone also offers an IP68 rating, a 50MP main camera (LYTIA 700C), a 13MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP 3x tele lens, and a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo retails for €499 (~$551) in Europe, but Indian pricing should be forthcoming at the regional launch on September 16. Either way, we’re glad to see another Android manufacturer up the ante as far as updates are concerned. This still falls short of Samsung and Google’s update policies, but it’s a respectable pledge anyway.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments