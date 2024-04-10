Motorola's 2024 Edge flagships could launch globally next week

TL;DR Motorola has teased an Edge family launch for April 16.

There’s no word on the devices, but we’re expecting the Edge 50 Ultra.

We’re also guessing that the Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Fusion will make appearances.

Motorola recently launched the Edge 50 Pro, which straddles the line between the upper mid-range and flagship phone segments. However, the company has just teased another launch for next week.

The manufacturer confirmed a device launch for April 16, with the teaser image showing leather textures and the tagline “intelligence meets art.” The company also used a hashtag that suggests this will be an Edge family launch.

We’re guessing that one of these devices could be the leaked Edge 50 Ultra, which will be available in China as the X50 Ultra. The device was teased by Motorola on Weibo last month, with the company calling it an “AI phone.” The teaser also showed off what could be a leather back. More recently, Motorola said the X50 Ultra would be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, in line with an Edge 50 Ultra leak.

Motorola also launched the Edge 50 Pro in India earlier this month, so we’re guessing the phone could come to the US, Europe, and other markets as part of this upcoming launch. The Edge 50 Pro brings a Pantone-certified camera and display, the mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, and a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired/50W wireless charging.

Finally, veteran leaker Evan Blass posted a leaked teaser video for a so-called Edge 50 Fusion. The clip shows a phone with a dual rear camera system, but little in the way of other details. So it looks like we could have a trio of Edge 50 devices on April 16.

