Motorola's upcoming flagship flaunts its curves in latest leak

Evan Blass

TL;DR The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has shown up in what appear to be leaked marketing videos.

The phone features a curved display panel, bucking the flat panel trend of current flagship phones.

The device could launch on April 3 alongside the Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

Motorola is possibly readying three new phones for an April 3 launch. The global launch event is being held for the first time in India and will introduce the company’s new Edge 50 lineup to the world. Motorola is heavily marketing the Edge 50 Pro right now, but the star of the show could be the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, a flagship phone sporting the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform. This device could later launch in the US as the Edge Plus (2024).

After a leak revealed the design and specs of the so-called Edge 50 Ultra last week, tipster Evan Blass has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share short marketing clips of the device that show it in much more clarity. Take a look at the videos below.

As you can see, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra ditches the trendy flat panel we’ve seen on most recent flagships and opts for a curved display. The corners are neatly rounded off with slim bezels at the top and bottom. One of the videos indicates that the phone will have stereo sound, while another hints at IP68 or some other level of protection against water.

Blass doesn’t talk about the specs of the phone, but the previous leak revealed that it’ll have three rear cameras using 50MP sensors, including a 75mm periscope lens with 5x optical zoom.

The phone is expected to come in three colors: Pantone’s Color of 2024, Peach Fuzz, black, and brushed finish. It should run Android 14 and offer three years of updates.

It was previously believed that the upcoming Edge 50 Pro would be Motorola’s flagship phone for the year. However, it’s expected to pack the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, making the Edge 50 Ultra the more premium device of the two. It remains to be seen if Motorola has any more flagship phones in the pipeline for a US launch, or if the Edge 50 Ultra will come to the country with the Edge Plus (2024) moniker.

