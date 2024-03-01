The Moto X50 Ultra could take on the Galaxy S24 for AI honors

TL;DR The Moto X50 Ultra has been teased by Motorola in China.

The device is branded as an “AI phone” and seemingly has a pleather back.

Motorola’s flagship phones have seen significant improvements over the last couple of generations. In fact, we called the Motorola Edge Plus 2023 the company’s best flagship in years. It looks like the brand has another high-end phone up its sleeve, though.

Motorola posted a video teaser for the so-called Moto X50 Ultra on its Weibo account. The F1-themed video calls the handset an “AI phone.” Check out the clip below.

Motorola is joining Samsung in marketing its handset as an AI-focused device, but the Chinese brand doesn’t delve into what makes this an AI phone just yet. We’re guessing the device will have similar features as rival handsets. So text summarization and AI-based photo editing tools seem like a safe bet.

We also get fleeting glimpses of the phone, but the camera housing is blacked out in most shots. It does, however, look like the Moto X50 Ultra will be equipped with a pleather back.

There’s no word on specs at this stage, either, but you have to assume that the device will surpass the Edge Plus 2023 in a few ways. We hope to see better camera zoom in particular, as loads of high-end phones are bringing high-resolution periscope cameras in 2024.

The Moto X50 Ultra looks like a China-only release for now, but it’s not uncommon for Motorola to release these devices in global markets with a new name. So fingers crossed for a wider launch.

