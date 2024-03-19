Motorola's next flagship phone is coming on April 3 with a Pixel 8-like AI feature

Motorola/Flipkart

TL;DR Motorola will launch the Edge 50 Pro on April 3.

The phone features a 144Hz display, a 50MP primary camera, and several new AI features.

The device could be called the Motorola Edge Plus (2024) in the US and is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

Motorola is getting ready to announce its next flagship phone — the Motorola Edge 50 Pro — on April 3. The company has confirmed that it will bring the phone to India first. We don’t yet know what plans Motorola has for the device’s global launch.

In the US, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro should come as the Motorola Edge Plus (2024), succeeding the impressive Motorola Edge Plus (2023). While in China, the phone is expected to go by the Motorola X50 Ultra moniker.

Nevertheless, we now know a lot about the upcoming flagship thanks to its official listing page on Indian e-commerce website Flipkart and Motorola’s teasers on X (formerly Twitter). Below are some key specs and features of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro that we’d like to highlight. According to its Flipkart listing, the new Motorola flagship has a 6.7-inch pOLED 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

It promises a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and claims to be the world’s first Pantone-validated display.

The phone also features a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary shooter, and Motorola claims the camera setup is also Pantone-validated. If you’re wondering what “Pantone-validated” means, it essentially refers to the Pantone Matching System — a standardized color reproduction system used by artists, manufacturers, and printers to select, specify, and match colors. Its presence on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with a promise of true-to-life colors on the display and images captured with the phone’s camera.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro AI features

Motorola is marketing several new AI features for the Edge 50 Pro. One of them is a Pixel 8-and-Galaxy S24-like AI wallpaper feature that the company says will allow users to generate “unique” wallpapers using AI.

Moto is also pumping AI into the camera system that now promises “AI Enhanced Images.” You also get “AI Adaptive Stabilization” that touts “shake-free outputs & the highest clarity in 50x Hybrid Zoom.”

Auto-focus tracking and a new Tilt Mode are also part of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro’s AI-enhanced camera system.

We’ll have to wait for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro’s official announcement to know more about exactly how these AI features function.

Other expected specs While there’s no word on the phone’s chipset from the company, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro was expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. However, Motorola has confirmed that the phone’s possible Chinese counterpart — the X50 Ultra — will feature the newly announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. That means the X50 Pro would also likely feature the new Qualcomm chip.

Elsewhere, tipster Abhishek Yadav suggests the phone will get a 13MP ultrawide camera at the back, a 4,500mAh battery, 125W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display.

