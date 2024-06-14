Motorola's next-gen Razr foldables could be arriving soon

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola will reportedly launch its 2024 foldable smartphones in early July.

The Moto Razr 2024 is expected to feature a larger cover display and switch to a MediaTek processor.

The Moto Razr Plus 2024 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and feature an upgraded camera setup.

Motorola is changing things up this year by delaying the launch of its 2024 foldable smartphones. Unlike last year, when the Moto Razr 2023 and Moto Razr Plus 2023 were announced on June 1, there has been no announcement for this year’s models yet.

According to a report from SmartPrix, the Moto Razr 2024 and Moto Razr Plus 2024 (known as the Moto Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra outside of the US) are now set to be unveiled in early July, with global availability following soon after.

This shift in schedule could be a result of Motorola strategically positioning itself to respond to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 announcement, slated for July 10. By delaying the launch, Motorola could potentially fine-tune its launch strategy, particularly in terms of pricing and promotional offers.

What to expect from the 2024 Moto Razr family

While the exact launch date and specifications remain under wraps, previous leaks offer a glimpse of what consumers might expect. The Razr Plus 2024, or Razr 50 Ultra, is rumored to boast a familiar overall design with a slightly upgraded 4-inch cover screen.

Under the hood, it could house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which might be seen as a downgrade by some due to the 8s Gen 3’s ‘flagship-adjacent’ positioning compared to the 8 Plus Gen 1’s all-out flagship status.

The camera system may also see enhancements, possibly incorporating a new 2x telephoto lens. Additional features speculated for the Razr Plus 2024 include a larger battery and IPX8 water resistance.

The more affordable Razr 2024. or Razr 50, is projected to sport a much larger cover screen compared to Razr 2023. It might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X 5G processor, a notable change from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 found in last year’s base model Razr.

Pricing could follow last year’s pattern, with the Moto Razr 2024 starting around $699 and the Razr Plus 2024 at $999 for the base models. However, the potential chipset downgrades in both models might prompt Motorola to reconsider its pricing strategy. As it stands, both the Razr 2023 models are constantly on sale for much lower than their original prices.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments