Leaked Moto Razr Plus 2024 specs point to a camera upgrade at the same price

TL;DR Specifications of the Moto Razr Plus 2024/Moto Razr 50 Ultra have leaked.

The device’s upgrades include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto camera, a bigger 4,000mAh battery, and an IPX8 water resistance rating.

The Moto Razr Plus 2024 is expected to launch in the US for $999 in June 2024.

Motorola isn’t the first name that pops up when talking about Android flagships, but the company has managed to carve out a space for itself when it comes to good foldables. The company has been releasing foldables under the iconic Razr branding for a while now, and we’re due for a successor to the Razr 2023 and Razr Plus 2023. Specifications of the upcoming Razr Plus 2024 have just leaked, and it’s shaping up to be a good device.

As per a report from Smartprix, the upcoming Moto Razr Plus 2024 will be the branding for the US release, and the device could get the Moto Razr 50 Ultra branding for the global launch.

The Razr Plus 2024 is expected to sport the same 6.9-inch 2,640 x 1,080 OLED display as its predecessor and the 3.6-inch cover screen. On the inside, the Razr Plus 2024 is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The cameras could also see a good upgrade, with a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera. The front camera could be the same 32MP camera.

Other specifications of the Razr Plus 2024 are said to be a bigger 4,000mAh battery and a substantially better IPX8 water resistance. It could also come with wireless charging, a fingerprint reader, and eSIM support. The device is said to come with Android 14 on top of Hello UI, as well as Motorola’s AI-powered photo/video capture and AI editing tools.

The leak report mentions that the Razr Plus 2024 will come in three color options: Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Hot Pink. The device is expected to launch in the US for $999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and could launch in June 2024. Pricing for the Razr 50 Ultra could touch €1,200 in the EU and Rs. 89,999 in India.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Razr Plus 2024? Does it sound like a good upgrade over the Razr Plus 2023? Let us know in the comments below!

