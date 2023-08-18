The Moto G54 5G could be the budget camera phone to watch out for

TL;DR Renders of the upcoming Moto G54 5G have leaked, showcasing a modest design for the mid-ranger alongside a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS.

Previous leaks suggest the phone could have a chunky 5,640mAh battery with 20W fast charging and support for 5G.

It’s challenging to find good camera phones on a budget. As the price decreases, OEMs are forced to compromise, and the camera is one of the first victims of budget cuts. So even if you are ready to compromise on some other aspects of the phone but want a superb camera, your options get limited to spending close to $500 on a Pixel 7a. We may soon have one more decent choice for this category in the form of the Moto G54 5G if recent leaks are any indication.

Prominent leaker Evan Blass has shared clean, high-quality renders of the upcoming Moto G54 5G.

The Moto G54 5G appears to be pretty unassuming, but that’s a good trait for a budget phone as it indicates thoughtful allocation of sparse resources. We see the phone has two rear cameras, clearly buckling the trend of budget phones packing in multiple sensors that compromise the quality. One of the sensors is a 50MP OIS camera which will use 4:1 pixel binning, as the “Quad Pixel” branding indicates.

The phone has been leaked in blue, green, and black, as seen in the renders.

The Moto G54 5G was also spotted (by Gizmochina) on its visit to the FCC. The listing mentions that the phone has a 5,640mAh battery and will likely come with a 20W TurboPower charging brick. The listing also suggests the phone has the codename “cancun5g,” it supports NFC alongside n2, n5, n7, n26, n66, and n78 bands for 5G connectivity. Curiously, the phone also has a microSD card slot.

The report cites a few unsubstantiated rumors, so take the following with a heavy dose of salt. The Moto G54 5G could have a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The front camera could be a 16MP shooter. One of the RAM and storage options for the phone could be 8GB plus 256GB. There is said to be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner too.

The report further suggests four colors: Ambrosia, Ballad Blue, Coronet Blue, and Outer Space. Of these, we haven’t yet seen renders of the possible Coronet Blue color yet.

Since a lot of information about the phone has leaked, there is a good chance the Moto G54 5G could be launched very soon. The predecessor Moto G53 5G was sold in the US as the “new Moto G 5G,” and for its $200 price tag, it was a decent phone.

