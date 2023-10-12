Adam Birney / Android Authority

Did you get yourself a Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)? As affordable as it may be, at $199, you still want to make sure you keep it well protected. We’ve looked high and low for the best Motorola Moto G Stylus cases available. Let’s go over them together.

The best Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) cases There aren’t as many cases for the Motorola Moto G Stylus, for some reason. Regardless, we found multiple case options for different types of users. By the way, we also have a list of the best Moto G Stylus (2023) screen protectors, if you want a second layer of protection.

Motorola Textured Protective Case

Are you a fan of OEM accessories, made by the same manufacturer that put together your device? Motorola has its own Moto G Stylus case. It is the Motorola Textured Protective Case, and it costs $19.99. This is actually a very reasonable price for an official case.

This case is made of TPU, and sports a microfiber inner lining for a more “snug fit.” Motorola claims it can handle six-foot drops, but the diamond-textured back will also help avoid accidental drops. You get to pick between three colors: Black, Dusk Blue, and Daybreak.

ITSKINS Spectrum R

ITSKINS seems to have a very close relationship with Motorola, as the smartphone maker recommends its products pretty often. For what it’s worth, the ITSKINS Spectrum R is a great case. Not to mention, the $34.99 price isn’t too bad for a good-quality accessory.

The HEXOTEK design offers patterned interiors that maximize shock absorption. And, apparently, it is great at keeping germs away. Design-wise, it is very simple. It looks like a black slate, with raised edges and a “silky soft touch” texture.

Osophter Clear Case

Those looking for something much simpler and more affordable should consider the Osophter Clear Case. It is very accessible at $8.99.

The case is pretty simple, but very functional. It is completely clear, which highlights the Moto G Stylus’ design. It also has reinforced corners for extra drop protection. And as if the low price wasn’t good enough, the case will come with two free screen protectors!

Cresee Case

This option from Cresee is one of the best Moto G Stylus cases if you want something a bit more stealthy. The case is thin and clear, making it less noticeable than other options listed here. You can choose to get a black version, though. The price is very friendly at $8.99.

While it has no reinforced corners, it does have air pockets to absorb shock. You will also get raised edges.

Poetic Revolution Case

If you want real protection, this is the best Moto G Stylus case for your needs. Poetic is a well-known case brand, which is why the Poetic Revolution Case will cost a bit more than other third-party options. However, it is still relatively affordable at $16.95.

You get to pick between black, blue, and pink variations. But don’t mistake this for a cute case. This rugged accessory can take a beating. It has undergone military-grade tests, and is said to handle 20-foot drops without issues. It comes with a full front cover and screen protector. And if you’re into added functionality, the case has a built-in kickstand.

XIZYO Floral Case

Those looking for something a bit more stylish can take a look at the XIZYO Floral Case. It is mostly transparent, but has either black or white floral designs in the back for a bit of flare. The bumper and raised edges also help keep your Moto G Stylus safer.

This is definitely one of the best Moto G Stylus cases if you want something stylish. And it helps that the price is pretty accessible at $11.99.

FAQs

Can I use a Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) case on the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)? No. While very similar, the Moto G Stylus 5G and Moto G Stylus are different. You can’t use cases interchangeably.

Does the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) come with a case? No. While some manufacturers do include a case with their smartphones, this is not the case with Moto G Stylus.

Do Moto G Stylus (2023) cases support wireless charging? The 2023 Motorola Moto G Stylus doesn’t support wireless charging, itself, so this is not something you need to worry about.

