Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) may be more affordable than other phones, but it is still a significant investment at $399.99. If you want to keep it looking pristine for as long as possible, you will want to get a good case for it. The options are endless, so we’ve curated a list of the very best Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G cases. Let’s take a look at them.

The best Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) cases We’ve searched high and low for the best options, and also have experience with many case brands in the past. All things considered, these are our top picks. By the way, you may also want to look at our list of the best Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) screen protectors if you want to compliment your case with one.

Motorola Textured Protective Case

Are you a user who prefers sticking with accessories made by the same manufacturer that created your phone? This ensures quality and a perfect fit, as well as the peace of mind dealing with a large company provides. Thankfully, Motorola created its own Textured Protective Case for the Moto G Stylus 5G. And it’s not too expensive at $19.99.

This option offers very nice protection, thanks to its shock-absorbing TPU construction. Motorola claims it is tested to withstand 6-foot drops. But you shouldn’t drop it often, as the diamond-shaped texture is great at avoiding slips. It also happens to look pretty nice, and you get to pick between three colors: Black, Dusk Blue, and Daybreak.

CoverON Clear Case

If you’re like me, you prefer enjoying the natural design of a phone. It’s still a good idea to protect an expensive device at least a little, though. The CoverON Clear Case offers a great balance. It is super thin and transparent. This naturally means it won’t be as great protecting your phone against drops, but at least it will serve as a secondary layer to avoid scratches.

The case shouldn’t easily turn yellow, and CoverON claims it has a micro-dot pattern to prevent smudges. Because it has such a simple design, with less material, and no fancy features, the CoverON Clear Case is very affordable at just $7.99.

Poetic Guardian Case

Those who need a bit more protection and want to get a Moto G Stylus 5G case from a more renowned brand should take a look at the Poetic Guardian Case. It still has a clear back, but it has a resilient bumper design that has undergone military-grade drop tests. It also has an integrated screen protector on the front.

The Poetic Guardian Case isn’t quite “rugged,” but it starts to get close to that category. We see it as a great balance between resistance and design. It’s not too bulky, but isn’t really weak either. And the price is still relatively accessible at $16.95.

OtterBox Commuter Series Case

Now, if you want something truly rugged, OtterBox is the defacto brand for such cases. The OtterBox Commuter Series Case is made to withstand three times the drops compared to MIL-STD-810G-rated cases. This is thanks to the dual-layer design, including a soft inner lining, along with a hard outer shell.

This will be the most expensive case on this list of the best Moto G Stylus 5G cases. For $39.95, though, this is a great option if you want serious protection for your device.

OtterBox Commuter Series Lite Case

The OtterBox Commuter Series Case listed above is amazing, but we know many of you will think it’s a bit much. If you’re looking for something rugged from OtterBox, but prefer a slimmer profile, the OtterBox Commuter Series Lite Case will be more up your alley. It’s also much cheaper at $19.49.

This option also has a dual-layer design, offering a soft inner sleeve and a hard outer shell. And while it isn’t exactly thin, it is very thin for a rugged case. It’s still made to withstand twice the drops compared to MIL-STD-810G-rated cases.

Tekcoo Wallet Case

Wallet cases are very popular. These nifty accessories can carry cards, cash, and more, possibly allowing you to leave your traditional wallet at home. You’re carrying your phone already, why not have it carry some of your essentials, too?

The Tekcoo Wallet Case has three card slots, a picture slot, and a cash pocket. Not to mention, the rear flap can also serve as a kickstand. It’s also nice to see that said flap doesn’t cover the screen, which means your phone will be readily available to view at all times. Despite all these features, the phone is still only $14.99.

FAQs

Can I use a Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) case on the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)? No. While very similar, the Moto G Stylus 5G and Moto G Stylus are different. You can’t use cases interchangeably.

Does the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) come with a case? No. While some manufacturers do include a case with their smartphones, this is not the case with Moto G Stylus 5G.

Do Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) cases support wireless charging? The 2023 Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G doesn’t have wireless charging, so this is not something you need to worry about.

