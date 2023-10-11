Adam Birney / Android Authority

If you’re getting a Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023), we know you are a budget-conscious consumer. Of course, you don’t want your new investment to start getting all scratched up or cracked, so you should also protect your $199 investment. Today, we’ll go over our list of the best Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) screen protectors.

Motorola Essentials Glass Screen Protector

It’s always nice to get accessories straight from the OEM that also made your phone. This ensures excellent quality and a perfect fit. The Motorola Essentials Glass Screen Protector definitely delivers, and it’s not too expensive at $14.99.

You’ll get a tempered glass screen protector rated 9H for hardness. This is the highest hardness rating we’ve seen on screen protectors, and it is said to make glass harder than a knife. Additionally, it comes with an oleophobic anti-fingerprint coating. It will even come with a USB-C alignment tool, to improve your chances of installing the screen protector perfectly.

ITSKINS Origin Glass Screen Protector

If you’re not going to get Motorola’s official screen protector, you can still get one the company recommends. The ITSKINS Origin Glass Screen Protector is actually an upgrade at $19.99. This happens to be the most expensive screen protector on this list. Is it worth it?

What makes this one of the best Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) screen protectors is the combination of its “crystal-clear” transparency, a 9H hardness rating, and an antimicrobial coating that will also keep smudges at bay.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The options above are nice, and while they aren’t really too expensive, you can get much better deals if you look outside the big brands. Supershieldz is still a very respected brand in the screen protector market, and it offers a three-pack for just 8.99. This essentially means each tempered glass screen protector will cost you just $3.00.

You still get a 9H hardness rating, 99.99% clarity, and both hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings. The screen protectors also feature round edges to avoid hard edges. Apparently, it also has no rainbow effect issues.

Mr.Shield Screen Protector

Are you looking for something even cheaper, but that still offers great quality? The Mr.Shield Screen Protector might be more to your liking. It is a three-pack that costs only $6.95.

You still get a 9H hardness rating on the tempered glass. And it features 99.99% clarity, too. You need not worry about smudges either, thanks to the oleophobic coating. This is quite the steal.

LEYATC Privacy Screen Protector

Are you usually around people you don’t want seeing what you do on your phone? This is a very common issue among public transit commuters, people with kids, etc. We have something special for you. The LEYATC Privacy Screen Protector is made of a tinted tempered glass that isn’t visible once you angle the device over 25 degrees to the side. This means people next to you won’t be able to see what you’re doing!

It is also a great screen protector, featuring tempered glass with a 9H hardness, 99% clarity, and great sensitivity. Additionally, it is still quite affordable at $9.99 for a two-pack. Also, get this: it even comes with camera housing protectors!

Comments