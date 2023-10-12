Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Are you getting a Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)? Congratulations! It’s a really nice device with an attractive design, 5G support, stylus functionality, and a great 1080p screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. You’ll want to keep that display looking as pristine as possible. Let’s go over the best Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) screen protectors you can buy right now.

Motorola Essentials Glass Screen Protector

We know many of you prefer going with original accessories, made by the manufacturer which also created your phone. Lucky for you, Moto has its own Motorola Essentials Glass Screen Protector. It’s not too expensive, either, with a $14.99 MSRP. And you can almost always find it slightly cheaper on Amazon.

Motorola didn’t skimp out on its screen protector. It’s made of tempered glass and has a 9H hardness rating. This is said to be harder than a knife. The oleophobic anti-fingerprint coating will also keep your display free of smudges. You’ll even get a USB-C alignment tool to aid with the installation. I know I always mess up when installing these, so it’s nice to have all the help I can get!

ITSKINS HEXOGLASS

Those looking for a higher-end screen protector should consider the ITSKINS HEXOGLASS, which is definitely one of the best Moto G Stylus 5G screen protectors. At $19.99, the price isn’t outrageous, either.

ITSKINS promises premium quality, with “crystal-clear and shatterproof” qualities. It also has an oil-repellent coating to avoid fingerprints and smudges, keeping the display nice and clear at all times. And if you worry about resistance, it has a 9H hardness rating, too.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The options above are awesome, but going with a less fancy brand can save you some cash. More affordable Moto G Stylus 5G screen protectors can be nearly as good, too. Take the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector as an example. It costs only $7.99 for a pack with three protectors.

It still comes with most great specs you see in the higher-end models. This model has a 9H hardness rating, 99.99% HD clarity, and both hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings. Additionally, the edges are rounded for a more comfortable and seamless experience.

Case-Mate Tough Clear Case + Screen Protector

If you’re already considering getting yourself a case for the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G, maybe consider getting a bundle with both the case and a screen protector.

The Case-Mate Tough Clear Case + Screen Protector is $35, but it will take care of all your protection needs, and it comes from one of the most respected brands in the case and screen protector market. Both the screen protector and case are completely clear, so you will be able to enjoy the phone’s design with little to no obstructions.

Supershieldz Anti Spy Screen Protector

Are you worried about prying eyes checking your every action when using your smartphone? We know this can be an issue if you often find yourself around others, or if you have kids. We have something special for you. The Supershieldz Anti Spy Screen Protector is one of the best Moto G Stylus 5G screen protectors. It’s made of a tinted tempered glass that blocks out the view of the screen when seen from an angle.

It is also a great screen protector, in and of itself. It has a 9H hardness rating, so it should be good against scratches. You will also get hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings to reduce smudges. By the way, the price is also great at $8.99 for a pack of two.

