Here's our first look at the Moto G Stylus (2026)

TL;DR Real-life images of the Moto G Stylus (2026) have leaked.

The images reveal the device’s design and a leather-textured back finish in a beige color.

You can also see that it features a triple rear camera setup.

As we approach the end of 2025, we can’t help but think about what’s ahead for 2026. In regard to Motorola, we’re getting a little taste of what’s to come through a new leak. This particular leak centers around the 2026 version of the Moto G Stylus.

Courtesy of tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (via XpertPick), we’re getting a good look at the Moto G Stylus (2026). This isn’t some new render, but rather real-life images of the handset in question. These images reportedly come from a recent certification and provide us with a glimpse at the design.

Based on these two images, the Moto G Stylus (2026) will have a flat display with bezels that appear to be similarly thin compared to the 2025 model. The power and volume buttons are still located on the right side of the device. On the back, there appears to be a triple rear camera setup. And the back panel sports a beige leather-textured finish.

Speaking of color, a leak that came out earlier this week revealed that the 2026 Pantone Color of the Year will be “Lightest Sky.” Motorola usually offers a special edition of its phones in whatever color the Pantone Color Institute recognizes for that year. It remains to be seen whether we’ll get a Lightest Sky version of the Moto G Stylus (2026), but these images suggest that this beige tone will be one of the color options.

