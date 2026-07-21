5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Moto G Play (2026)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

While the Moto G series was once one of the leading picks for budget phones, the last few years have been a bit rocky for the brand. This is especially true for the Moto G Play (2026). While it has a strong battery and decent enough camera, these upsides are largely spoiled by its short update policy, poor processing power, and questionable durability.

While it isn’t necessarily a bad phone in a bubble, there are plenty of other devices within a similar price range that are better buys. Below, let’s take a look at a few newer and refurbished options that would make natural alternatives to the Moto G Play (2026).

Which of these Moto G Play (2026) alternatives would you pick? 276 votes Moto G Power (2025) 28 % Google Pixel 8 Pro 12 % Samsung Galaxy A17 16 % Samsung Galaxy A37 14 % Google Pixel 10a 22 % Other / None of the above (Tell us more in the comments) 8 %

Moto G Power (2025)

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

The Moto G Power (2025) might be a year old, but it’s a much better choice than any of the newer Moto G variants. In fact, the only thing we didn’t like about it when it arrived last year was that its actual performance is a fair step above the Moto G series but a bit weak for the phone’s original $300 asking price. Fast forward to today, and you can get one for around $250.

At this price, the Moto G Power (2025) is a major upgrade over the Play. While they run on the same Dimensity 6300 processor, you’ll get double the RAM and storage in the 2025 Power, as well as a more powerful dual-camera setup, wireless charging, and a few other perks — like a 1080p display over the Play’s 720p resolution. There’s even IP59 water- and dust-resistance, as well as improved Gorilla Glass protection.

Like the Moto G Play, you won’t get an amazing software update commitment, but you should at least see Android 17 here. If you care about long-term official software support, this might not be enough, but if you’re looking for an affordable device to use for a couple of years before upgrading? It should be more than up for the job.

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Google Pixel 8 Pro

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 8 Pro might be a few years old now, but this gently aging flagship still has a ton of power under its hood even in 2026. Just be aware that, even refurbished, you’ll pay about $75 to $100 more for the Pixel than you would for a new Moto G Play (2026).

If you can’t afford to push your budget this far, we get it. But if you can, you’ll not only find a massively better LTPO OLED display with a higher resolution, but the Google Tensor G3 is also a major step up from the weaker Mediatek chip found inside the Moto G Play. The device’s 12GB of RAM ensures smooth performance in a way the Play’s comparatively paltry 4GB of RAM simply can’t manage.

The Pixel 8 Pro might not be the latest, but it will still feel like a flagship inside and out. That means high-quality glass and aluminum construction, better dust and water resistance, a higher-end camera experience, tons of AI features, and software support that will continue until 2030. That’s a longer and clearer software update policy than Motorola offers, and yet this isn’t even a new device.

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Samsung Galaxy A17

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Don’t want to go above $250 at all and prefer something newer? The Samsung Galaxy A17 could scratch your itch, as it’s actually even cheaper at just $200.

To be clear, it’s not really much different in terms of raw performance compared to the Moto G 2026, as its Exynos 1330 is actually a bit weaker than the Mediatek chip found in the Moto G. That said, the day-to-day performance between the two phones should be fairly similar.

There are a few ways Samsung’s option stands out as a worthy alternative, though. The Galaxy A17’s main advantages are a better-quality display and greater durability, thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus rather than Motorola’s aging Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Samsung’s camera is arguably the better of the two, though the gap is relatively small.

All of these little differences matter, but what really stands out is the update policy. While the Moto G offers just two years of support and has a history of inconsistent updates, Samsung owners can expect six years of OS updates. Combine that with the lower price tag, and this could be a great decision if every dollar counts in your budget.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Six years of software updates • Three rear cameras • Updated IP54 rating MSRP: $199.99 Samsung's Galaxy A17 5G brings new refinement to the affordable Android segment. Samsung's Galaxy A17 5G is a sign of the times, blending cheap Galaxy features with flagship design traits to make your affordable Android phone feel like more. It has three rear cameras for a little extra flexibility, while six years of software updates means you can hang onto it and get your money's worth. See price at Amazon Save $25.00

Samsung Galaxy A37

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy A37 is a fair deal more expensive than the Galaxy A17 or the Moto G Play (2026) at $450, but it’s also a sizable upgrade, and you can often find it on sale for as little as $350.

The phone offers a more powerful Exynos 1480 SoC, higher storage and RAM, a much better camera package, and faster 45W charging vs. the Moto G Play’s 18W charging. Not only will you see performance gains here, but it also has solid metal-and-glass construction that feels much more modern and near-flagship-level than you’d get from Motorola.

Like the Samsung Galaxy A17, the A37 offers a better software update guarantee, with six major Android OS upgrades. If you aren’t interested in refurbished devices but want one that punches harder than most newer phones on this list, the Galaxy A37 could be worth a look.

Google Pixel 10a

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 10a is a pretty massive jump in price at $500, but the extra investment will net you a device that not only lasts for years but also outperforms the Moto G Play by a wide margin.

Fans of Motorola’s more stock-like approach to hardware will appreciate Google’s take on software, as both prefer a more minimal approach over Samsung’s heavier hand. The Pixel 10a also offers one of the best camera packages in the sub-$500 price range.

One of the biggest issues with the Moto G Play is that it not only feels cheap but actually is when it comes to durability. Using lower-end Gorilla Glass 3 and a primarily plastic construction might save money, but it also makes it obvious that your phone is a low-cost device. With the Pixel 10a, you’ll get a much higher-quality construction and a significantly better display in terms of durability, in addition to the screen also being much nicer to look at.

In fact, in some ways, the Pixel 10a is even better than going with the refurbished Pixel 8 Pro mentioned earlier, as it has a newer Tensor G4 chipset and is just at the beginning of its seven-year software update guarantee. If you want a new device and don’t mind paying extra, the Pixel 10a is a great compromise between a modern flagship and an entry-level device like the Moto G Play.

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