This prepaid carrier is offering a Moto G 5G for free, a savings of $200

TL;DR Now Mobile is offering the Moto G 5G for free for those who sign up for a new line of service for just $25 a month.

The Moto G 5G is valued at $200, making this a solid deal.

Now Mobile is essentially a sub-brand of Xfinity Mobile, offering similar services and features but through a prepaid model instead of postpaid.

Now Mobile is kicking off tax season with a free phone promotion, giving customers a new Moto G 5G from now until February 17 when they activate a new line of service. While the Moto G 5G is nowhere near flagship level, it is a decent budget device with solid performance and battery life. This is especially true considering its $200 price tag.

Still, the phone is far from perfect. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 isn’t a bad chip, but it’s no Qualcomm SoC, and Lenovo’s Motorola-branded devices typically have less-than-consistent software update policies. Of course, the price of free changes things a bit, making any shortcomings much easier to overlook.

If a free phone wasn’t enough to lure you in, Now Mobile is sweetening the deal by waiving its $25 activation fee (through March 31) and offering a $100 prepaid card for those who port in a line from another carrier.

At this point, you might be wondering who Now Mobile is — and it’s a fair question. It’s not exactly a new company, at least not technically. Comcast introduced Now and Now Mobile last year as prepaid alternatives to its standard Xfinity and Xfinity Mobile services.

The carrier offers a single plan for $25 per line. The service runs on Verizon’s network and includes unlimited talk, text, and data. To learn more or sign up, visit Now Mobile’s official website.

