Need a cheap phone? The Moto G 5G 2023 is well worth a buy at 44% off

There’s no shortage of great smartphone deals during Prime Day 2024, and those on the hunt for a good cheap Android phone should definitely consider the discounted Moto G 5G 2023.

The Moto G 5G 2023 is now available for $139.99 ($110 off the RRP), the lowest price ever for the budget handset. And you’re getting a pretty compelling proposition at this discounted price.

Expect a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 480 Plus chip, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 120Hz LCD screen. Other notable features include a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging, a 48MP+2MP rear camera pairing, a headphone jack, and microSD card support.

We had plenty of thoughts about the phone in our Moto G 5G 2023 review, praising the battery life, solid main camera, high display refresh rate, and stereo speakers. Unfortunately, we took umbrage with Motorola’s update policy (one Android update and three years of security patches), HD+ screen, and lack of NFC. The latter is particularly disappointing, meaning you can’t use Google Pay. Still, these flaws are much easier to accept at the discounted $140 price point.

