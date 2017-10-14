The Moto E4 is one of the cheapest phones you can buy. It normally comes in at anywhere between $70 and $100 depending on where you look, but right now you can grab it for only $39.88. Getting a decent cell phone for less than an iPhone dongle is pretty amazing.

The Moto E4 features a 5-inch 1280 x 720 IPS LCD display. It has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage, expandable via a microSD card. As for cameras, the E4 has an 8 MP main shooter and a 5 MP front-facing camera. Both of the cameras have an LED flash. While that’s expected for the main camera, it’s nice to have one on the front too for those selfies. The Moto E4 has a couple of nice features that you wouldn’t expect to find on a phone this cheap: a fingerprint scanner and a water-repellant nanocoating. The scanner sits in the physical home button and the nano-coating protects the phone from spills and light rain.

Currently, the Moto E4 sits at Android 7.1.1 and that’s where it’ll stay. Don’t expect to see Android Oreo on this device unless it’s via a custom ROM. The version that Walmart has on sale is the Verizon Moto E4 which means its locked to big red. You won’t be able to use it on a GSM carrier like T-Mobile or AT&T unless you buy a SIM unlock code.

Even if you buy one of these as a backup, it’s still a pretty good deal. $40 for a phone is basically nothing in 2017 and this could easily be used as a child’s or older parent’s first smartphone.

What do you think? Will you be picking one up? Let us know down in the comments.