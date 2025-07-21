A new Moto 360 is coming, but maybe not like you’d expect

TL;DR Leaked renders have provided us with our first glimpse of the new Moto 360 (2025) smartwatch.

Unlike the last Moto 360, this one is reportedly made by Motorola itself, rather than a third-party company.

Currently, it’s unclear whether the Moto 360 (2025) will run Wear OS, a scaled-back RTOS, or both.

The Moto 360 will forever be one of the most memorable Android smartwatches, and according to a new leak, an updated 2025 model may be on the way soon. On Monday, Android Headlines published a handful of renders depicting the Moto 360 (2025), and it’s … interesting.

Design-wise, this new Moto 360 is a pretty standard affair. It has a round display with minute and hour markers on the bezel, a metal case (which is said to come in five colors), a side button, and a crown adorned with Motorola’s iconic “M” logo. The model in this render is paired with a metal link bracelet, though the Moto 360 (2025) will presumably come with other band options, too.

It’s a fine design, but it’s also a bit boring. In a world where Google’s Pixel Watch has its ultra-simplistic design, Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 8 lineup has gone all-in on the squircle, and the OnePlus Watch 3 features its distinct “bulge” on the right side of the watch face, the Moto 360 (2025) looks safe by comparison.

Where things get even stranger is on the software front. While Motorola has continued to release smartwatches over the years (most recently with the Moto Watch Fit), its latest wearables have run Moto Watch OS — an RTOS similar to something like Amazfit’s Zepp OS or Fitbit OS. As of now, it’s unclear whether the Moto 360 (2025) will be powered by Motorola’s custom RTOS or receive the full Wear OS treatment. Android Headlines goes so far as to suggest the new Moto 360 may feature a dual Wear OS + RTOS setup similar to the OnePlus Watch 3, but there’s simply no way of knowing right now.

It is worth mentioning that the Moto 360 (2025) will reportedly be manufactured by Motorola itself, unlike the Moto 360 (2019) reboot that was made by a third-party company (eBuyNow). That alone is reason enough to keep an eye on this latest attempt to resurrect the Moto 360, even if there’s still such a big question mark looming over its operating system.

We’ll have to wait and see what comes of the Moto 360 (2025), but with the name suggesting a release before the end of the year (which has less than six months left in it), it shouldn’t be too long before we know what’s going on with Motorola’s newest wearable.

