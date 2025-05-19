Motorola shares eyebrow-raising Moto Watch Fit pricing

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Last month, Motorola launched its 2025 Razr smartphone lineup.

Alongside the phones, we got to meet the new Moto Things accessories, including the Moto Watch Fit.

Now Motorola share that the wearable is set to debut for a cool $200.

Last month, Motorola pulled back the curtain on its new hardware lineup for summer, showing off the 2025 Razr phones as well as a couple accessories designed to complement the foldables. We got to meet two of these “Moto Things”: the crystal-adorned Moto Loop Buds, and the Moto Watch Fit. At the time, we got to check out the hardware and learn about its feature set, but Motorola had still not announced pricing or release specifics. Today we see those answers arrive, and they may not be what you were hoping for.

Motorola has a certain degree of prestige in the smartwatch world, helping to popularize circular designs early on with its Moto 360. We recently lamented how the company has failed to really embrace that lineage with the Moto Watch Fit, and instead produced what feels more like an entry-level fitness tracker. While the wearable borrows the design of a crown-less Apple Watch, this is far from a full-featured smartwatch, and functionally feels a lot like the Moto Watch 70 — it doesn’t even run Wear OS.

While that’s a bit of a bummer, there’s still room for products like this in the wearables ecosystem — they just need to be aware of their competition and priced accordingly. For instance, we already have three other Moto Watch models made by CE Brands under license, priced from $75 to $140. That’s getting a little high on the upper end, but this is what you pay if you want a big screen to go along with your fitness tracker.

So where does that leave the Moto Watch Fit? Somewhere around $150 would have made enough sense, but instead Motorola shares with us that the Watch Fit is set to go up for sale this Thursday, May 22, for just about $200 in the US — or $250 in Canada. Sales will get started directly through Motorola, but the company does plan to expand to online sales through Best Buy and Amazon at some point that it’s yet to share.

The Moto Watch Fit features a 1.9-inch OLED display, has an aluminum frame offering IP68 ingress protection, and claims to support over two weeks of operation on a single charge. And that all sounds reasonably solid, but we’d love to get it for a lot less — or at least be coming home with a full-blown Wear OS model for maybe a little more.

