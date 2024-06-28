More YouTube Premium plans are on the way

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that more YouTube Premium plans are in the works.

The company didn’t dish out more details or a timeline for these plans to launch.

Google revealed yesterday that several more features are coming to YouTube Premium subscribers. However, the company also confirmed that more Premium plans are in the pipeline.

The search colossus revealed the news on a support page: We’re committed to bringing members more plan options by expanding our existing offers to more regions, while also introducing new plans and exploring ways for you to share your benefits with friends in the future! We’re curious to see what new plans Google will offer to prospective subscribers. Nevertheless, we could see it going down several paths.

The company has embraced generative AI features in the last year or so, including conversational AI support on YouTube Premium just this week. So we wonder whether Google is cooking up a YouTube Premium AI tier akin to the Google One AI Premium Plan.

What YouTube Premium plan would you buy? 81 votes A cheaper, mobile-only or TV-only plan 84 % A plan with extra AI features 7 % A cheaper plan with some ads 9 %

We’ve also seen a trend for streaming services to offer super-cheap ad-supported plans, so we do wonder whether Google could offer an ultra-cheap plan with fewer ads than regular YouTube but more ads than full-blown Premium. Then again, ad-free playback is one of the biggest reasons to get YouTube Premium in the first place. Another theoretical possibility is that Google could bring a cheap plan for one tier of devices, such as a smartphone-only plan or TV-only tier.

Either way, we’ll just have to wait for Google to announce these new Premium plans. The news also comes as Google cracks down on people who signed up for cheaper Premium plans via a VPN.

