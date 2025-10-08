The hottest monitor deals from Prime Big Deal Days!

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Are you looking to upgrade your desk setup? The monitor is one of the most important products. Thanks to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, there are plenty of offers right now. Here’s a roundup of our favorite monitors on sale. One of them is bound to fit your needs while saving you a good chunk of change.

By the way, most of these are Prime Big Deal Days sales, which require an Amazon Prime subscription. If you haven’t gotten yours before, new members get a 30-day free trial, so it’s the best time to sign up!

Portable monitors

AOC 16T20 Portable Monitor

The AOC 16T20 is your perfect portable companion, boasting a 15.6-inch Full HD display. Its IPS panel ensures vibrant visuals with wide 178-degree viewing angles, so your content looks great wherever you are. This monitor comes with the versatility of dual USB-C ports that simultaneously handle both power and video, and a Mini HDMI port, giving you clean, easy connectivity whether you’re connecting a laptop or a gaming console.

Built with mobility in mind, the monitor sports a lightweight design at around 0.7kg and comes with a foldable smart cover that doubles as a stand, providing protection on the go. Integrated speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and user-friendly controls make this a well-rounded addition to any tech setup.

ASUS ROG Strix 17.3-inch Portable Gaming Monitor

The ASUS ROG Strix stands out with its 17.3-inch 1080p Full HD screen, making sure you catch every detail while gaming. The 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time mean you’ll experience super smooth gameplay whether you’re diving into action-packed adventures or playing your favorite competitive titles. It’s all wrapped up in a package that’s just 1.02cm thick and about 1.04kg in weight, making it incredibly portable.

Equipped with a 7,800mAh battery and fast charging features, this monitor ensures you can keep playing for hours when out and about. Its flexible connectivity options—with USB-C and micro-HDMI ports—add to the convenience.

Mid-sized monitors

Philips 241V8LB 24-inch Frameless Monitor

What a price! Let’s talk about what you’re getting. This Philips monitor features a 23.8-inch VA panel with Full HD resolution, which makes it great for home offices or casual gaming. It’s designed for smooth visuals with a 100Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. The nearly bezel-free design adds a sleek touch to any setup, and it’s VESA mount compatible, allowing you to easily adjust it to fit your space.

You’ll also find a variety of handy features like Flicker-Free technology and LowBlue Mode to help reduce eye strain. It supports HDMI and VGA inputs, giving you flexibility in how you use it, and the broad 178-degree viewing angles ensure vibrant visuals from nearly anywhere in the room.

AOC C27G4ZH 27-inch Curved Frameless Ultra-Fast Gaming Monitor

If you need something a bit more exciting, this monitor offers a 27-inch curved Full HD display that draws you in with its 1500R curvature. It not only looks sleek but also provides advantages like a super-fast 280Hz refresh rate and a 0.3ms response time. It’s perfect for intense gaming sessions. Features like Adaptive Sync and HDR-ready support help in keeping your gaming smooth and consistent.

For those who like to tweak their setup, its ergonomic design with adjustable height, tilt, and swivel settings is a welcome bonus. Plus, it’s compatible with VESA mounts, letting you personalize your space. A three-year zero dead pixel guarantee means you’re covered if any screen issues arise, adding peace of mind.

Philips 27E1N5900R 27-inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor

A 1,080p resolution is nice, but 4K panels are certainly nicer. This 27-inch 4K UHD monitor brings your visuals to life with an IPS panel that delivers wide viewing angles and vibrant colors. You’ll appreciate the color accuracy with features like Adobe RGB at about 91% and DCI-P3 at nearly 96%. Plus, it’s got a VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400, so you can enjoy enhanced brightness levels and lifelike visuals. Connectivity is a breeze with this monitor, thanks to various input options like HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and USB-C, which also supports up to 65W power delivery.

For gamers, Philips has included nifty features like SmartImage Game mode presets tailored for different genres. With eye-care technologies like LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free, long gaming or work sessions will be a bit easier on your eyes.

Large monitors

Philips 34E1C5600HE 34-inch UltraWide Monitor

The Philips 34E1C5600HE is a powerhouse with its 34-inch curved UltraWide display that offers crisp WQHD resolution. The 100Hz refresh rate and 3000:1 contrast ratio ensure that whether you’re gaming or working, everything looks smooth and vibrant.

It’s not just about visuals — the built-in 5MP webcam with a privacy shutter and noise canceling microphone makes those video calls seamless. Plus, the USB-C docking feature lets you connect your laptop with a single cable for display, data transfer, and charging up to 65W, keeping your desk tidy.

Samsung 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70F)

What makes the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 so enticing? It features a 43-inch VA panel that’s ideal for those who appreciate high-quality visual experiences. With its 4K UHD resolution, HDR10 compatibility, and a generous 60 Hz refresh rate, it brings your content to life in vibrant detail. The 5,000:1 contrast ratio helps achieve deeper blacks and brighter whites, perfect for movies and games.

The monitor’s connectivity is top-notch, featuring two HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB-C port with DisplayPort Alt Mode, and power delivery, along with three USB-A ports.

What I love most about this monitor is that it essentially doubles as a smart TV. Tizen OS brings built-in Smart TV apps, Gaming Hub, and a handy SolarCell Remote in some models, giving you plenty of options right out of the box.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 (G95C) Curved Gaming Monitor

This isn’t just any monitor; it’s a 49-inch marvel with a Dual QHD (5,120 × 1,440) curved panel for an immersive experience. Gamers will appreciate the 240Hz refresh rate and blistering 1ms response time, making those fast-paced games buttery smooth. With VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, everything pops in vibrant colors, supported by a remarkable 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Dive into the Odyssey G9’s rich features, like its AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for enhanced smoothness or its customizable lighting effects through CoreSync and CoreLighting+.

Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 (G95NC) Curved Gaming Monitor

If you really want to go all out, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (G95NC) boasts a stunning 57-inch 1000R curved panel with Mini-LED backlighting. It delivers Dual UHD resolution, which is like having two 4K monitors side by side. This feature is perfect for gamers or anyone who needs a vast amount of screen space. The monitor also supports VESA DisplayHDR 1000 and HDR10+ for vibrant and colorful visuals.

Gamers will love the 240Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, which means ultra-smooth, tear-free gameplay. It’s compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync, so no matter your setup, you’ll enjoy a seamless experience. It also features multiple connectivity options, including one DisplayPort 2.1, three HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB 3.0 hub, and additional multitasking modes. Remember, these sweet discounts are exclusively available for Prime members. If you’re not already a subscriber, perhaps now’s the time to sign up and make the most of their 30-day trial. Don’t miss out on this chance to enhance your gaming setup with one of the best in its class.

