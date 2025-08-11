This $10 watch band made my Galaxy Watch 8 Classic so much better

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I’ve been wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for a little over two weeks (my review is coming soon), and my experience with the smartwatch has been great so far. The Watch 8 Classic looks fantastic, it’s loaded to the brim with health features, and the rotating bezel is oh-so-good.

However, throughout the majority of my time wearing the smartwatch, I haven’t been using the leather watch band that came included in the box. Instead, I’ve been wearing the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with a cheap $10 band I found on Amazon.

Pairing a $500 smartwatch with a $10 watch band might sound blasphemous, but that’s precisely what I’ve been doing — and I haven’t regretted it for a second.

The perfect everyday band for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The watch band in question is the MoKo Sport Band. It was one of the first Galaxy Watch 8 bands to hit online store shelves, and priced at just $10 for a single band (or $17 for a three-pack), it’s one of the most affordable, too.

Admittedly, I didn’t have very high hopes when I bought the MoKo Sport Band. However, after it arrived and I attached it to the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, I knew I had made the right decision.

As the “sport band” name suggests, MoKo’s band is made out of silicone. The buckle is made of metal, and both ends of the band feature a nice stitching accent to add some flair. (The orange band I have has orange and blue stitching.)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

What I particularly like about the MoKo Sport band is how it attaches to the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. Unlike Samsung’s included leather band, which attaches with metal lugs on the ends, MoKo’s band snaps directly into the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic’s body.

This means that the watch band flows seamlessly into the case of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and it looks damn good. Everything is lined up and measured perfectly, to the point where you might think Samsung made the band itself — an impressive feat considering how cheap the MoKo Sport band is.

Because the band is so well-made, it’s now my go-to watch band for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. And after two weeks, I don’t see that changing any time soon. MoKo’s band is highly adjustable and has been excellent while tracking strength workouts at the gym or going on long outdoor runs. And for my tiny wrists, the small/medium size fits beautifully. I like switching to the leather band when I’m dressing up or going out to dinner, but for everyday use, the MoKo Sport Band is perfect.

For $10, you absolutely can’t go wrong

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Don’t get me wrong: the leather band Samsung includes with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is great. The leather finish is soft, the stitching looks nice, and the rubber backside makes it wonderfully comfortable.

However, as high-quality as the leather band is, I don’t always want my Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to have the super-fancy aesthetic that the band lends it. MoKo’s Sport Band gives the Watch 8 Classic a much more casual appearance, which I often prefer, especially when working from home or going out for a run.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

For as cheap as it is, you really can’t go wrong with the MoKo Sport Band. It’s easy on the wallet, looks and feels much better than expected, and is dead simple to swap in and out with the leather band (thanks to Samsung’s new band system for the Galaxy Watch 8 series). The alternative is buying the official Samsung Sport Band, but with a retail price of $55, it’s more than five times more expensive — which is just ridiculous.

If you have a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (or the regular Galaxy Watch 8), I can’t recommend the MoKo Sport Band enough.

