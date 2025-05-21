This retro gaming handheld can now livestream directly to Discord

ModRetro

TL;DR The ModRetro Chromatic can now stream directly to Discord with a simple USB-C cable.

A firmware update with the new feature is rolling out today.

It’s part of ModRetro’s broader push to make retro gaming more social and accessible.

When it comes to FPGA handhelds, the ModRetro Chromatic is by far one of the most popular. The colorful handheld can play Game Boy and Game Boy Color cartridges on a much brighter, backlit IPS screen, and now you can also share your live gameplay with your friends without any extra adapters or software.

The new feature comes from a firmware update being pushed out today. Once updated, Chromatic handhelds will have native plug-and-play compatibility with Discord. Just plug the device into your computer via the USB-C port at the bottom, and it will appear in the app’s Devices list to share.

Stream original Game Boy cartridges with a single device on Discord.

This makes connecting with your friends for co-op sessions or casual hangouts easier than ever. This is the first retro gaming handheld with native streaming support on Discord, and it’s part of ModRetro’s wider efforts to make retro gaming more social and accessible.

Currently, the device can connect to a PC to record or stream gameplay via OBS, with Windows machines registering it as a webcam. Linux and macOS support is still in the works, although the new native Discord streaming will work on all platforms.

The ModRetro Chromatic ($199.99 at Manufacturer site) was first released in December 2024, but its immense popularity has made the retro gaming handheld difficult to find. All colorways are currently sold out on the ModRetro website, although GameStop still has a few of its exclusive gray units available.

The company also publishes new retro-style games, complete with a colorful cartridge and box. Currently, ten titles are available, including brand-new games and re-released classics like Toki Tori.

