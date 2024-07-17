Mobvoi's TicWatch E3 and Pro 5 Enduro are at record low prices

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

We’ve seen some pretty good deals on a variety of devices during this year’s Amazon Prime Day. Some of the better discounts so far have included smartwatches and fitness trackers. But it looks like the best deals may have been saved for Mobvoi’s wearables. Right now, there are Prime Day offers that have the company’s devices at their lowest prices ever.

Starting off with the biggest sale, the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 is 52% off. That slashes the retail price from $199 all the way down to an affordable $95. With numerous smartwatch and health-tracking features, you’ll be getting a lot of bang for your buck at this shockingly low price.

It’s not just the TicWatch E3 that’s at a record low, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is also at its lowest price. In our review, we found that the Pro 5 Enduro had impressive durability and a speedy user experience. You’ll normally see this smartwatch priced at $349, but thanks to Prime Day, this device is now $279. That means you’ll be saving $70 if you act before this deal expires.

While it’s not at a record low like the last two smartwatches, you can still get a pretty good deal on the TicWatch Pro 5. In fact, the TicWatch Pro 5 is 35% off, which slashes the price down from $349 to $227. With that, you still get many of the features of the Pro 5 Enduro like fast charging capabilities, a broad suite of health and fitness features, and a high-quality Wear OS experience.

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, you can try out this free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. With that, you’ll be free to take advantage of all the Prime Day deals currently available.

