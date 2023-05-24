Mobvoi officially debuts the TicWatch Pro 5, complete with Wear OS 3.5

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Mobvoi officially launched the highly-anticipated TicWatch Pro 5.

The device features the latest Wear OS 3.5 as well as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1.

The TicWatch Pro 5 is available now for $349.99.

Mobvoi has officially launched the TicWatch Pro 5, the company’s most powerful smartwatch yet. Headlining details include the latest Wear OS 3.5 and the introduction of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1. The device features faster processing and greater power efficiency. According to Mobvoi, it boasts performance specs twice as fast as the Snapdragon Wear 4100. Offering up to 80 hours of battery in Smart Mode and 45 days in Essential Mode, it even offers fast charging that will juice up the wearable’s 628mAh battery to 65% in just 30 minutes. And that’s all happening below the screen.

Before users even get to the internals, they’ll notice a 1.43-inch display flashing Mobvoi’s unique dual-layer design. Now the colorful backlight will signify your heart rate at-a-glance during workouts. If your hands get sweaty while you exercise, the TicWatch Pro 5 also features a rotating crown for easier on-device navigation. For navigating on the trail, the watch packs a compass as well as multi-GNSS and a barometer. Meanwhile, the aluminum case is water resistant to 5ATM and safe for swimming in open water. It also features MIL-STD-810G durability.

Deeper on the health and fitness front, the TicWatch Pro 5 offers more than 100 workout modes plus recovery metrics, VO2 Max estimates, stress management, and an improved heart rate monitor for recording typical health-tracking insights. Users can also access five key metrics with a single tap, including heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, stress level, and a heart health rating. For overnight wear, Mobvoi beefed up its sleep-tracking platform with respiration rate monitoring and regular sleep reports.

Of course, as a smartwatch, the TicWatch offers a fully-featured experience with Wear OS staples like Google Maps, Google Wallet, and third-party app compatibility. It can also make and accept calls over Bluetooth when a paired phone is close by.

The TicWatch Pro 5 is available in a single 50.15 x 48 x 12.2 case size and one color: Obsidian. It’s available now for $349.99.

