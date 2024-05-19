Mobvoi's Home Walking Treadmill doesn't make Netflix binges healthy, but it doesn't hurt either

Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill The Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill offers a lightweight, compact design for users looking to build more convenience into their walking routine. The treadmill's dimensions are ample for a well-paced stride but small enough to store away when not in use. It also features a Bluetooth-compatible remote for controlling your workout and speeds up to 3.8 mph to elevate your exercise. The treadmill even seamlessly pairs with the Mobvoi Treadmill app for Wear OS so users can access workout details on their wrists.

Roughly a week ago, I unboxed the Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill, and in the days since, I’ve unexpectedly assuaged some personal guilt. Hear me out. I have plenty of vices — caffeine, overpriced backpacks, an inability to avoid puppies despite being allergic — but like many people, one of my worst habits is turning on the TV and then acting surprised when it’s three hours later. This is compounded by the inevitable skipping of gym sessions or, really, any activity in general (not a good look for a reviewer of fitness trackers).

After my delivery man dropped a large, cumbersome package on my doorstep and I found myself unloading a lightweight treadmill in my living room, an idea occurred to me: what if I left it there? Since then, I’ve started clocking steps while streaming shows instead of simply melting into the corner of my sectional.

Walk while you watch (or work)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

For me, the treadmill is the perfect addition to any Netflix binge. Sure, my brain is still turning to mush, but not my quadriceps. The Home Walking Treadmill offers speeds from 0.6 mph to 3.8 mph, providing an ample range for warming up, a well-paced walk, and cooling back down. In the time it takes for the characters on screen to betray one another, wrangle a horse, and cover up a crime scene (just starting Yellowstone), I can add around four miles to my proud smartwatch. The treadmill also features an LED display so I can check in on my speed, time, distance, and calories throughout my walk. I rely on the handy remote control to adjust my speed and start and stop the workout. The remote itself feels a little cheap, and the buttons don’t always register on the first try, but overall, it works well enough.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Design-wise, the treadmill is built with intention. Set up is as simple as screwing in a couple of feet, inserting the power cord and pressing start on your remote. The belt is both short and narrow compared to a standard treadmill, which takes some mental adjustments at first but hasn’t proved to be an issue for my stride. The motor is very quiet, making it easy to use while still being able to hear the TV, an audiobook, or the sound of my own thoughts. Though I’ve primarily used the device in my living room, I also tried it under my standing desk, and it worked perfectly. I kept the speed low and was able to stay active while completing a variety of tasks on my computer. If you haven’t walked on a treadmill while working before, I recommend starting extremely slow. Typing while moving can can be awkward at first to say the least.

The Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill offers a convenient way for you to stroll for miles without leaving the comfort of your living space.

On the bottom of the treadmill, Mobvoi equipped adjustable feet to help users level out the device on different surfaces. This allowed me to find the right height for a comfortable, smooth walk in both rooms of my house. You cannot, however, create a significant incline, which is something I typically do on standard treadmills. This is likely due in part to the fact that there is no rail to this treadmill to hold onto (or catch yourself on) as needed.

Built to be stored

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The real beauty of the treadmill is its compact design. Whether you’re dealing with small quarters or a sprawling ranch house, there isn’t always room for bulky exercise equipment. In my own home, that certainly is the case. Mobvoi’s treadmill measures just 48.7 inches x 20.5 inches x 5 inches. It’s small enough to drop down in the middle of your living room without rearranging a ton of furniture. More importantly, it weighs just over 50 pounds, so it’s easy to relocate tucked away for storage. Mine fits neatly under the couch, though I tend to leave it out unless I’m having company over.

The front of the treadmill also features a set of wheels, further alleviating its weight when handling. If you prefer to store yours standing up, you can simply roll it over to a wall and lift it up. As mentioned, I’ve used the wheels primarily to move the treadmill back and forth between my office and living room, and I appreciate how they offer this flexibility. Most treadmills are set up once in a home, and that’s where they live, in my experience, collecting dust and drying laundry.

Get connected and go virtual

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Of course, Mobvoi isn’t a stranger to health-focused tools. The company’s wearables feature a broad suite of fitness tracking tools, and I gave the latest TicWatch model four stars after my TicWatch Pro 5 review. Thanks to the Mobvoi Treadmill App (available via the Google Play Store), users can sync the treadmill with a Wear OS smartwatch (though sadly not Apple Watches or Garmin watches). You may already have the app loaded on your device, but I recommend checking for updates in the Play Store. This should save you from the headache I caused myself with repeated failed pairing attempts before thinking to update.

Once synced up, the watch will display your real-time workout stats on your wrist. You can even check in on additional metrics recorded by the watch, including heart rate, throughout the workout. When you stop the treadmill, the watch will also end the workout and provide a summary. If dramatic television or monotonous desk work isn’t enough to keep you occupied during your workouts, Mobvoi also offers the option to sync your watch to virtual walking experiences available through other popular apps. As mentioned, my compulsive need to watch every show or movie suggested to me fills that particular entertainment need instead.

Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill review: The verdict

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Mobvoi’s Home Walking Treadmill won’t get you in shape overnight. Unfortunately, no exercise equipment can do that. What it can do is offer a convenient way for you to stroll for miles without leaving the comfort of your living space. For many, walking regularly is a huge step in the direction of building a more active lifestyle. Mobvoi’s treadmill eases users towards those healthy goals with a device that is compact, lightweight, and well-built. It’s also fairly affordable. The treadmill’s $240 price tag is much more approachable than major purchases like a Peloton bike. Plus, it can often be found on sale. Whether you walk while you watch, work, or zone out with a good playlist, Mobvoi’s Home Walking Treadmill is a fantastic tool to up your step count.

