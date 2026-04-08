Deal: This MNN Portable Monitor is looking promising at just under $50

Being a digital nomad doesn’t have to mean sacrificing screen real estate. We now have portable monitors at our disposal. While most of them can be pricey, affordable options are popping up, and this one is just $49.98. Not only that, but it looks quite promising for the price. Buy the MNN Portable Monitor for just $49.98 ($40 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited-time deal.” We’re specifically referring to the 15.6-inch model with a Full HD resolution. Other models cost more or offer a smaller discount.

Portable monitors are gaining momentum, but most popular models are significantly more expensive than the MNN Portable Monitor 15.6-inch. Thanks to today’s all-time low deal, this one is just under $50. And while it’s much cheaper, it looks like a nice offering.

This monitor features a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a Full HD resolution. Also included are support for HDR and 16.7 million color reproduction variations. Additionally, the screen has built-in speakers, which is a nice addition for such an affordable display.

You’ll get access to a couple of USB-C ports, but only one is needed for power and display signal transmission. That said, there is one thing to keep in mind: your device needs to support Thunderbolt 3.0 or USB 3.1 Type C DP ALT-MODE for this to work. Otherwise, you’ll need to use a mini HDMI cable.

Also included in the box is a cover. This accessory accomplishes two jobs. It can protect the screen when moving it around and also doubles as a stand (both in portrait and landscape mode.

What are you waiting for? This is a nice monitor for just $50, and it’s at a record-low price right now.

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