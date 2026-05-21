Some Pixel owners are suddenly losing access to most of the My Pixel app

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Google Pixel phone owners are having an issue with the My Pixel app.

The tabs at the bottom of the screen have disappeared for these users.

As a result, they cannot navigate to the tips, support, or Google Store sections.

My Pixel is a pretty handy app that comes preinstalled on Pixel devices. In this app, you can check out what’s new and get tips on features, get support if you’re having an issue, or buy new Google products. However, it appears that some Pixel owners are having an issue that makes it impossible to access different parts of the app.

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At the bottom of the My Pixel app, there’s a bottom bar with tabs for Home, Tips, Support, and Store. These tabs are what allow you to navigate to different sections of the app. But this bottom bar has seemingly disappeared for some users.

My Pixel app with tabs

Several Pixel owners on Reddit confirm that they no longer have access to these tabs. As a result, they can no longer access these different sections. One user who shared the screenshots above claims that they went to check out the Google Store and noticed a pop-up that mentioned something about something being unavailable. After quickly dismissing the notification, all of the My Pixel tabs vanished.

Another Redditor who is experiencing the same problem received the notification as well and shared a screenshot. This notification says that some features are unavailable and warns the user that “Support and Google Store features are not available in your region. You can manage your orders and repairs on the Google Store website.”

Based on this information, it appears that Google may be rolling back support for these features in some regions. However, that doesn’t explain why the Tips tab has also been removed.

Have the tabs in the My Pixel app disappeared on your device recently? Let us know in the comments below.

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