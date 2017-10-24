Back in January, we told you about the Misfit Vapor, a brand new smartwatch that was introduced at CES. The first touchscreen watch from Misfit is also its first attempt at producing an Android Wear device. Misfit was aiming for a late summer release, but later pushed that date back to October. We’re now getting word that the Vapor will be available for purchase on October 31.

The watch we saw back in January is not the product we’ll be able to purchase at the end of the month. In a big win for Android device owners, Misfit announced in March that it would be going with Android Wear as the operating system. Since the Vapor will be running Android Wear 2.0 out of the box, it’ll have access to Google Assistant, standalone watch apps, and even smarter watch faces.

Unfortunately, the Misfit Vapor will lack the dedicated GPS chip it once was supposed to have. The lack of GPS may drive away some fitness-minded customers who want to track their runs without carrying around a phone. But, you’ll be hard-pressed to find many Android Wear smartwatches that have GPS at the $199 price tag of the Vapor. If you want GPS on a budget, you may want to check out our list of Best GPS running watches or stick to a dedicated fitness tracker.

The Misfit Vapor will feature a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 2100 processor, 4 GB of internal storage, and water resistance of up to 50 meters. The watch looks like a compelling option not only because of its internals and price, but it’s appearance too. When it goes on sale, you’ll be able to pick up the Misfit Vapor in Jet Black, Silver, Gold, or Rose Gold.

How does the Misfit Vapor look to you? Is the lack of GPS a big deal or can you live without it? Let us know down in the comments.