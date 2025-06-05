Mint Mobile’s $30/month Galaxy S25 deal is real, with one important caveat

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Mint Mobile’s new deal includes the Samsung Galaxy S25 and two years of unlimited data for just $30 per month.

The deal starts at noon PT today and runs until July 31.

While it works out to $30 per month, you’re required to make the full $720 payment upfront.

Starting later today and running until July 31, Mint Mobile is offering what it calls its “best phone deal ever.” The T-Mobile subsidiary is combining two years of unlimited service with a standard model Samsung Galaxy S25, all for the equivalent of just $30 per month.

According to the T-Mobile press release, the deal starts at noon PT today (3 PM ET), so it’s not live on the Mint Mobile site at the time of writing. It’s certainly getting its share of fanfare, though, with former Mint owner and current spokesperson Ryan Reynolds appearing in the YouTube video below to spotlight the offer.

While the deal is legitimate, there are a few key caveats. It’s only for new customers, and it requires your commitment to the Mint Mobile Unlimited plan for 24 months. Not only that, but you’ll also need to pay the entire two-year outlay upfront. In other words, the $30 per month figure is more of a marketing simplification than a payment plan, and what the deal actually costs you is an immediate payment of $720. Still, that’s less than just buying the Galaxy S25 outright, and you’re getting 24 months of unlimited data on top.

The deal is in honor of a new milestone for Mint. It now offers full RCS messaging support, meaning modern chat features like typing indicators and high-res media work across all phones on the network.

Once the offer is available in a few hours, the button below should take you to it.

