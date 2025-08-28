Mint's $180/yr unlimited deal is just for new customers, but there's a possible workaround

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Mint Mobile’s $180/year ($15/mo) unlimited plan is normally for new customers only.

Some existing customers have reported getting the same offer or credits toward an upgrade by calling to cancel and requesting a port-out.

Results vary, so only try this if you’re ready to switch carriers if Mint doesn’t extend the deal you’re looking for.

Right now Mint Mobile is offering new customers a full year of unlimited service for just $180 upfront, which works out to just $15 a month. This is a heck of a deal, considering the cheapest postpaid carriers start around $50. The only real downside to this promotion is that you can only sign up if you’re a new customer.

The good news? There may be a way to get this same offer even if you’re already on Mint, at least according to vtomaster on Reddit and several others who commented in the thread.

As explained, one customer canceled two separate lines (not on a family plan) and called customer service to request a port-out. It’s no secret that carriers often dangle special rates or discounts to keep you from leaving, though the specifics vary. Still, in both cases, the customer was offered the same $180 promo given to new subscribers.

Not everyone has the same experience, however. For example, one Redditor said they tried the same tactic last week and were instead offered a $120 credit, which effectively upgraded their $240 15GB plan to unlimited at no extra cost. Others confirmed they did receive the $180/year deal, so your mileage may vary. It seems your chances improve if you hold firm and genuinely intend to leave if you don’t get the offer. In other words, don’t bluff. Make sure you have an alternative carrier in mind in case Mint doesn’t match your expectations. US Mobile is a strong alternative.

If you’re already on Mint, you should know what to expect from the carrier, but those coming from a limited data plan should be aware that Mint changed its data policy earlier this year. Previously, once you hit 35GB of data the plan effectively became useless, but with the new policy, after 35 GB, you may see more aggressive throttling in times of congestion, but in less congested times, your speed could potentially be unaffected or at least minimally so.

For those not already on Mint, signing up for the current promotion is much easier and can be done directly through the Mint Mobile website. Is it worth it? Yes, Mint is easily one of the most reputable prepaid carriers, and is actually owned by T-Mobile as well. You can learn more in our Mint vs T-Mobile guide.

