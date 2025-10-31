Here's how you can score a Mint Mobile plan for just $10 per month

Mint Mobile has made a name for itself as one of the most recognizable prepaid carriers in the US, thanks in part to Ryan Reynolds’ ads and its simple approach to mobile plans. It runs on the T-Mobile network, but as an MVNO, it already undercuts the big three networks by a wide margin. However, a new offer that you won’t see advertised on the site makes its 12-month plans even cheaper.

For a limited time, new customers can get 30% off all 12-month fixed-data plans using the code YEAROFMINT . That drops the 5GB plan from $15 to $10.50 per month, paid upfront for the year. The code should automatically apply if you use this link or widget below, but it’s worth noting down just in case.

To be clear, the deal doesn’t apply to the Unlimited plan, only to the fixed-data options. Here’s how the new pricing shakes out:

5GB plan drops to $10.50 per month ($126 upfront instead of $180)

15GB plan drops to $14 per month ($168 upfront instead of $240)

20GB plan drops to $17.50 per month ($210 upfront instead of $300)

If you’ve been considering trying Mint Mobile, these are the lowest entry points we’ve seen in a long time for its annual plans. The widget below takes you to the site, and when you reach the checkout, the discount should be automatically applied.