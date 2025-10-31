Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Here's how you can score a Mint Mobile plan for just $10 per month

We've got a limited-time promo code that can save you 30% on the already cheap 12-month plans.
By

2 hours ago

Stock photo of Mint Mobile fox on phone with money 1
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Mint Mobile has made a name for itself as one of the most recognizable prepaid carriers in the US, thanks in part to Ryan Reynolds’ ads and its simple approach to mobile plans. It runs on the T-Mobile network, but as an MVNO, it already undercuts the big three networks by a wide margin. However, a new offer that you won’t see advertised on the site makes its 12-month plans even cheaper.

For a limited time, new customers can get 30% off all 12-month fixed-data plans using the code YEAROFMINT. That drops the 5GB plan from $15 to $10.50 per month, paid upfront for the year. The code should automatically apply if you use this link or widget below, but it’s worth noting down just in case.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

To be clear, the deal doesn’t apply to the Unlimited plan, only to the fixed-data options. Here’s how the new pricing shakes out:

  • 5GB plan drops to $10.50 per month ($126 upfront instead of $180)
  • 15GB plan drops to $14 per month ($168 upfront instead of $240)
  • 20GB plan drops to $17.50 per month ($210 upfront instead of $300)

If you’ve been considering trying Mint Mobile, these are the lowest entry points we’ve seen in a long time for its annual plans. The widget below takes you to the site, and when you reach the checkout, the discount should be automatically applied.

Save 30% on 12-Month Mint Mobile Plans
Save 30% on 12-Month Mint Mobile Plans
Save 30% on 12-Month Mint Mobile Plans
See price at Mint Mobile
Save $4.50
DealsNews
DealsMint Mobile
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.