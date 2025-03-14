Best Buy is offering Mint Mobile for its lowest price of the year so far

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Right now, if you head to Mint’s website and grab an annual unlimited plan, you’d pay $300 upfront — equivalent to $25 a month. This already represents a savings of $60 over the standard $30-a-month rate, but for a limited time, you can do even better by shopping at Best Buy.

Currently, Best Buy is offering a 12-month Mint Mobile Unlimited plan for just $240 ($20 a month), which is $60 less than what you’d pay on Mint’s website. This is the best deal we’ve seen on Mint Mobile this year, even if it’s not quite as impressive as last year’s annual promotion, which offered unlimited service for the price of its lowest-tier limited plan. Keep in mind that only new customers are eligible for this offer.

There is one small catch with this promo, but for most people, it should be easy to work around. The plan includes a physical SIM card, meaning you won’t be able to use eSIM right away. However, the good news is that you can convert it to an eSIM later—as long as you activate the SIM card in a compatible phone first. Once the account is active, you’ll just need to log into the app to order a replacement SIM. During this process, you’ll have the option to choose eSIM over a physical card.

Mint Mobile clearly offers significant savings, but is the service any good? While we take a deeper dive in our in-depth guide comparing Mint versus the big three US carriers, here’s a quick look at what you get for the low price: Unlimited talk, text, and data with no caps. Mint previously slowed speeds after 40GB, but now you get truly unlimited data with no hard limits.

Mint previously slowed speeds after 40GB, but now you get truly unlimited data with no hard limits. The power of T-Mobile’s network — for less. Running at the same priority level as T-Mobile’s base Essentials and Essentials Value plans, Mint gives you access to T-Mobile’s network, though performance may slow during times of heavier congestion.

Running at the same priority level as T-Mobile’s base Essentials and Essentials Value plans, Mint gives you access to T-Mobile’s network, though performance may slow during times of heavier congestion. Online and phone-based customer support.While there’s no in-store assistance, Mint offers a variety of online and phone-based customer service options. If you’re looking for an affordable plan that gets the job done without unnecessary extras, Mint Mobile could be the perfect fit.

