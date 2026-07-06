Mint Mobile promo gets new subscribers unlimited 5G for $15 a month

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Mint Mobile is running a deal for new subscribers: all plans are $15 per month.

Plans are prepaid in 3-, 6-, or 12-month increments that cost $45, $90, or $180.

Service renews at Mint’s standard pricing once the initial promo duration is up.

Mint Mobile’s claim to fame is offering low prices on wireless service for customers who pay for multiple months of service at once. Right now, the MVNO is running a particularly attractive promo for new subscribers: a new Mint Mobile deal has every single plan is currently $15 per month, with the best deal being a one-year unlimited plan that’s going for a one-time payment of $180.

Mint’s plans are broken down by data and duration. There are metered plans with 6GB, 17GB, or 23GB of 5G data, as well as unlimited plans, that all come in 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month terms, paid upfront. All of Mint Mobile’s plans are $15 a month for new customers right now, making for a discount of up to 57%, depending on the plan you choose.

Here’s a breakdown of what Mint’s plans will run you during the current promo: 3 months 6 months 12 months 6GB $45 (no discount) $90 (25% off, usually $120) $180 (no discount) 17GB $45 (25% off, usually $60) $90 (40% off, usually $150) $180 (25% off, usually $240) 23GB $45 (40% off, usually $75) $90 (57% off, usually $210) $180 (40% off, usually $300) Unlimited $45 (50% off, usually $90) $90 (57% off, usually $210) $180 (50% off, usually $360) Again, these deals are only available for new subscribers. Once the term of the discounted plan you initially paid for is up, you’ll be able to re-up at Mint’s normal prices. That means that even though plans of every duration currently work out to the same $15 per month, you’ll get more value by pre-paying for one of Mint’s longer plans.

Last month, Mint increased the data allotment for its metered plans, adding between one and three additional gigabytes to each tier without raising prices. Even so, this promo’s flat pricing makes Mint’s unlimited plans especially appealing. Bear in mind those plans do come with a 20-gig cap on tethering data, and unlimited subscribers who burn through 50GB or more per month may also see their data speeds throttled.

If you’re shopping for a new carrier, you don’t mind paying for multiple months at once, and you’ve got solid T-Mobile coverage in your area, this week’s Mint promo is almost certainly the best deal you’ll find. Mint hasn’t shared how long these prices will stick around, so you’ll probably want to pull the trigger sooner than later.

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