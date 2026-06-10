Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Mint Mobile just bumped up your data limit for free

The carrier just upgraded data limits for all users.
By

2 hours ago

Add AndroidAuthority on Google
Mint Mobile logo on phone with money in background stock photo 4
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Mint Mobile is increasing data across all of its plans.
  • The new data caps are: 6GB, 17GB, and 23GB.
  • The increase in data comes without an increase in prices.

These days, it seems like all we hear about is rising prices. And often it ends up being a situation of more for less. However, the opposite is true today for Mint Mobile customers. The company is making a change that you’ll actually want to hear.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Today, Mint Mobile announced that it is raising data allowances across all of its plans. Previously, the carrier offered 5GB for its lowest plan, 15GB for the next plan up, and 20GB for the plan right under its Unlimited plan. Now, those plans will offer 6GB, 17GB, and 23GB, respectively. The best part of this update is that these data increases come with no price hikes.

This update isn’t the only change Mint Mobile has recently made to bring more value to its plans. It also recently increased the amount of hotspot data for Unlimited users. In fact, it doubled the amount from 10GB to 20GB.

News
Mint Mobile
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.