Mint Mobile just bumped up your data limit for free

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Mint Mobile is increasing data across all of its plans.

The new data caps are: 6GB, 17GB, and 23GB.

The increase in data comes without an increase in prices.

These days, it seems like all we hear about is rising prices. And often it ends up being a situation of more for less. However, the opposite is true today for Mint Mobile customers. The company is making a change that you’ll actually want to hear.

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Today, Mint Mobile announced that it is raising data allowances across all of its plans. Previously, the carrier offered 5GB for its lowest plan, 15GB for the next plan up, and 20GB for the plan right under its Unlimited plan. Now, those plans will offer 6GB, 17GB, and 23GB, respectively. The best part of this update is that these data increases come with no price hikes.

This update isn’t the only change Mint Mobile has recently made to bring more value to its plans. It also recently increased the amount of hotspot data for Unlimited users. In fact, it doubled the amount from 10GB to 20GB.

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