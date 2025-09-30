Mint Mobile will soon offer home internet service, powered by 5G

TL;DR Mint Mobile ran a new ad on Jimmy Kimmel Live featuring Ryan Reynolds and Guillermo.

The ad announced Mint’s upcoming 5G Home Minternet service, with sign-ups open for launch notifications.

The service will be powered by T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet, which currently costs $30–$50 per month.

Mint Mobile is best known for two things. First, its affordable prepaid phone service with annual rates that work out to as low as $15 a month. Mint is owned by T-Mobile and runs on the same nationwide network. Second, Ryan Reynolds is both the spokesperson and former partial owner. At least, Ryan is normally the spokesperson. Last night, a sponsored ad on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show had Ryan walking in to find Guillermo “stealing” his role while announcing something new from Mint Mobile.

While the ad itself was obviously joking about Ryan losing the gig, what’s not a joke is that Mint Mobile is now entering the home internet market. There’s not much known about the so-called 5G Home Minternet plan as of yet, but the ad encourages people to go to its website where they can sign up for a notification when the service formally launches.

While there might not be any official details just yet, we can certainly draw a few conclusions on what to expect here.

First, we already know it will be powered by T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service, which currently runs from $30-$50 a month. These are already solid rates with very little wiggle room, but if Mint’s Internet service keeps the same model as its cellular service, you’ll likely pay even less, but with the catch being that you must pay in monthly increments, with an annual plan getting the best deals.

The other big possible difference that I can speculate on is that Mint Mobile is a prepaid provider, and so it’s very likely that the internet service will also be easier to sign up for and drop than traditional ISPs. Of course, that’s all just speculation for now. We’ll be sure to update this post or follow up with more news as we learn more.

