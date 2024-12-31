For a limited time, you could get a year of Mint Mobile unlimited for $135 if you have an Amex card

Every so often Amex offers special discounts if you make a one-time purchase from select partners. One of the better mobile deals is a $45 rebate on any purchase from Mint Mobile of $90 or more, which can be paired with Mint Mobile’s annual promotion. The end result is a whole year of unlimited phone service for just $135 (not including taxes and fees).

Amex previously ran this promotion at the beginning of the month, but if you missed it, now is the time to act. As you can imagine, there are a few catches here:

You will only qualify for the $45 rebate if you’ve never used your Amex card on Mint Mobile. You don’t have to be a new Mint customer however, you just simply can’t have used your Amex with that account before.

The Mint Mobile Unlimited Annual plan is only $180 for new customers. If you are an existing customer you’ll have to pay $360, though you’ll still get the Amex discount at least. You can also use the Amex discount toward phone and accessory purchases if you prefer.

As usual, this deal is typically for Blue Cash card members, though some other Amex cards may offer the same or a similar promotion.

The deal should be available as a new reward within the Amex app, but if it doesn’t show up for you there is a possible fix. Many customers have previously had luck digging up these deals manually in the app by going to Offers > Search Available Offers, and then you just have to type Mint into the search box.