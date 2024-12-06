Have an Amex card? You could get a year of Mint Mobile unlimited for $135 ($11.25 a month)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Right now Mint Mobile is offering a full year of Mint Mobile for just $180 upfront, which works out to $15 per month. That’s already an incredible deal but it gets even better for select Amex card owners. As first pointed out on Reddit, some Amex Blue Cash cardholders have noticed a new reward offer through the app that will give you $45 back as a one-time card statement if you use an enrolled card “to make a single purchase of a wireless plan for a total of $90 or more online”. So in other words, you’ll spend $180 at Mint but you’ll get back $45 more through Amex, bringing the total down to just $135.

Just to be clear, some users have reported luck with this deal, while others have said the offer isn’t available to them. If you can’t find the reward already in the deal section, you may have to go to the Amex App and then go to Offers > Search Available Offers, and in the search box type Mint. If you still can’t find the deal, it may not currently be available for you, unfortunately. You can still absolutely get a year of Mint for just $180 instead though. What about existing Mint customers? While you won’t get the introductory pricing, you can renew your annual unlimited plan early for the regular $360 yearly rate and still take advantage of the $45 Amex credit.

For those who aren’t sure about Mint Mobile, be sure to check out our in-depth guide comparing Mint to the big three US carriers. Just want a quick guide to what you’ll get from Mint? In short: You’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data with 40GB of high-speed data. After that, you’ll be throttled to speeds that are just good enough for emails and very little else until the new billing cycle. For those who aren’t heavy data users, this shouldn’t typically be an issue.

It runs on T-Mobile’s network, though at a lower priority so in areas with heavy T-Mobile traffic (like downtown areas) you may see pretty poor performance during peak periods, though you’ll see the same fast speeds in areas that are less congested.

You’ll get online and phone-based customer support but no in-store help. If you are looking for an affordable plan that does the job without bells and whistles, you’ll find Mint Mobile could be the perfect fit.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments